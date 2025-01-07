CES 2025: Boost for self-pilot ships, subs

Photo courtesy Anello photonics

A new Inertial Navigation System launched at CES promises to transform sea travel with optical gyroscope technology.

When you’re all at sea, literally and figuratively, and GPS cannot locate your position, the solution lies in inertial navigation systems (INS): technology that determines the position, orientation, and velocity of an object without relying on external signals.

In the middle of the desert or, to be more precise, in Las Vegas, one does not expect the next big thing in INS. That, however, is the promise delivered at CES 2025 this week by Anello Photonics, creator of the Silicon Photonic Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOGTM) and a leader in high-precision INS. At CES, it announced the launch of the Anello Maritime INS, which it says, “marks a significant advancement in navigation technology for marine applications in GPS-denied or spoofed environments”.

INS uses sensors, such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, to measure the forces acting on the object and its angular rotation. These measurements are combined to track the object’s movement over time.

Now, Anello has integrated Maritime INS with its SiPhOGTM technology, using an advanced sensor fusion engine to deliver greater precision and reliability for autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and autonomous underwater vessels (AUVs). In human language, that would be self-piloted ships and submarines, but Anello seems to prefer industry jargon.

It says its Maritime INS “combines the high-performance capabilities of optical gyroscopes with the compact form factor and low power consumption of silicon photonics”. This results in even more jargon, or rather in “a versatile Inertial Reference System (IRS) that delivers exceptional performance in GPS- challenged maritime environments”.

“The launch of the Anello Maritime INS signifies a pivotal advancement in our mission to transform navigation, enhancing precision and reliability for autonomous vessels operating in GPS-denied or spoofed environments,” says Dr Mario Paniccia, CEO of Anello Photonics. “Our technology has been rigorously field-tested across land, air, and now in sea environments.”

Key features of the Anello Maritime INS include:

Reference-grade 100Hz position, velocity and attitude

High-precision 3-axis SiPhOGTM with < 0.5o/hr unaided heading drift

Dual triple-frequency all-constellation GNSS receivers with static heading capability

ANELLO AI Sensor Fusion Engine with advanced GNSS spoofing detection

Highly accurate dead reckoning solution

Compact and lightweight design with low power consumption < 6W

IP68 – waterproof, resistant to corrosion, salt spray and chemicals

Resilience in heavy shock and vibration environments

Anello is actively collaborating with customers across diverse industries, including construction, agriculture, trucking, Robotics, drones (“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles”), and “Unmanned Underwater Vehicles”.