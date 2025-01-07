Product of the Day
CES 2025: Not your grandad’s hearing aids
EleHear says its new Beyond Pro hearing aids aren’t only hearing devices, but also personal tech hubs.
Imagine a world where hearing aids not only enhance sound but transform the way we communicate and interact with technology. At CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, one company says it is rewriting the playbook for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids.
EleHear is showcasing devices that combine cutting-edge AI-powered features like real time translation, with sleek design, and a level of usability that makes their products more than hearing enhancement devices.
EleHear says its new Beyond Pro Hearing Aids aren’t only hearing devices, but also personal tech hubs. With VocClear Technology that analyses environmental sound 500 times per second, they offer enhanced sound clarity in any situation, while doubling as real-time AI translators and Bluetooth 5.3-enabled wireless headphones. This means they are capable of music streaming, movie watching and taking calls.
“In short, these aren’t your grandfather’s hearing aids – they’re a fusion of health tech and modern innovation,” says the manufacturer.
EleHear promises the following stand-out features of their products on display at CES 2025:
- AI driven real time translation effortlessly break language barriers with live translation in multiple languages, making it the ultimate travel companion.
- Tinnitus relief with personalisation: enjoy tailored sound masking that enhances wellbeing and ensures clear communication.
- Streamlined app controls easily adjust sound settings, update firmware and personalise the hearing experience directly through an intuitive app.
- Customised hearing experience with personalised sound enhancement based on users’ unique hearing profiles.