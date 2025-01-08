CES 2025: AI personalises phone cases in 90 secs

Photo courtesy Sweet Robo

Sweet Robo this week debuted a groundbreaking AI-powered vending machine that creates custom phone cases while one waits.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, global vending and automation technology company Sweet Robo unveiled Case BOT, an AI-powered vending robot that transforms retail by printing fully customised phone cases in just 90 seconds.

Powered by AI, Case BOT allows users to select from a variety of phone case styles, explore an extensive image library, or upload their own designs. In under two minutes, the smart robot produces a high-quality, personalised product, delivering an experience that’s as fast as it is creative.

“Case BOT is a revolution in how we think about retail experiences,” said Dennis Branch, chief revenue officer of Sweet Robo. “This isn’t just about making phone cases – it’s about showing the world what’s possible when AI, robotics, and creativity come together. CES attendees will not only witness the future of vending – they’ll hold it in their hands.”

Sweet Robo’s booth at CES feature live demonstrations of its lineup, including:

Cotton Candy Machine: Robots spinning dazzling, customisable shapes that captivate audiences.

Candy Monster: Interactive candy-blending for a personalised, engaging treat.

Robo Ice Cream: Frozen desserts crafted with robotic precision and creativity.

Emoji Machines: Iconic keepsakes brought to life through automated innovation.

Deployed in over 20 countries and more than 1,300+ locations, Sweet Robo’s machines are designed to deliver high-impact experiences while requiring less than 3 square metres of space, making them ideal for retail, entertainment, and entrepreneurial ventures.