Featured
CES: World’s first haptic smartphone display
Hap2U, a haptics developer specialised in integrating sensory intelligence into tactile surfaces, will unveil Hap2Phone, the world’s first haptic smartphone display, at CES 2020. Hap2Phone allows users to feel and sense, for the first time, objects in photos appearing on their touchscreens.
Sensations in smartphones are currently limited to a vibration when receiving a text message or a click via vibrotactile technology. Hap2U is introducing HD texture sensations to offer new performance capabilities, potentially leading to the ability to feel the texture of, for example, clothing displayed on an online store.
One of Hap2U’s aims is to allow smartphone users to send a text message without looking, by being able to feel individual letters on the screen keyboard.
Hap2U will demonstrate a prototype Hap2Phone at booth #41958, Sands Expo (level 2), during CES 2020, Las Vegas, January 7 – 10. Hap2U is a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree; it also garnered a CES award in 2017.
“Hap2U’s haptic smartphone touchscreen, Hap2Phone, is an outstanding achievement,” says Cédrick Chappaz, CEO of Hap2U. “We anticipate that Hap2Phone will attract strong interest from OEMs and system integrators seeking to enhance the end-user experience by improving their interaction with connected objects and machines. We believe that haptics will play a bigger role in enhancing sensory intelligence in smartphones.”
The company integrates a thin film piezoelectric solution (2 micron in thickness) under the glass cover, meaning haptics can be felt over the full screen. Once this hardware is installed, it is the role of the software to get the exact haptic feeling in the right place.
Any additional weight is marginal (<1g). The impact on display power consumption is also minimal, at roughly one per cent.
By applying a friction coefficient, Hap2U can make distinct variations in touch sensations (intense or soft nicks, springs, buttons, elasticity and all kinds of high-to-low elevation points and textures, etc.), allowing the nerve endings in fingertips to detect different sensations, then signaling the brain to interpret them.
Hap2U’s touch sensation technology is not only intended for smartphones. Its solution is compatible with all touch interfaces.
Founded in 2015, the company has pioneered developments in haptics beyond glass surfaces to include wood, metal and plastic. It has applications in the automotive industry for HMI displays, controls for manufacturing equipment and smart buildings. Daimler AG, the German multinational automotive corporation, invested €4M ($4.4M) in Hap2U in 2018 for applications in future car models.
As sales of its prototypes grow and preparations for a new fundraising round get underway, Hap2U will aim at licensing its technology to the smart home and smart buildings markets as well as the healthcare and manufacturing industries.
Featured
Africa defies global smart slowdown
While market saturation and US-China tensions place global smartphone sales under pressure, Africa bucked the trend, thanks to growth in South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria
While market saturation and U.S.–China tensions are placing the global smartphone market under intense pressure, new research from International Data Corporations shows that the African smartphone market saw shipments increase 4.0% quarter on quarter in Q3 2019 to total 22.6 million units. The firm’s latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Trackershows that Africa’s overall mobile phone market reached 55.8 million units in Q3 2019, with feature phones accounting for 59.4% of this total versus smartphones at 40.6%.
The growth in the smartphone space was spurred by the strong performance of the three biggest markets in Africa – Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt. This was largely driven by the huge influx of affordable models that have recently been launched in these markets, while the relative stability of the Nigerian naira (NGN) and appreciation of the Egyptian Pound (EGP) also helped stir an increase in consumer demand.
Transsion brands (Tecno, Infinix, and Itel) continued to lead the feature phone space in Q3 2019, with a combined unit share of 64.0%. Nokia was next in line with 10.0% share. In the smartphone space, Transsion (36.2%), Samsung (23.9%), and Huawei (11.4%) led the way in unit terms; however, in value terms, Samsung was the clear leader with 33.2% share, followed by Transsion (22.4%) and Huawei (15.6%).
“Samsung shook the market up this year with the launch of its new A series of devices, which combine excellent value for money with Samsung’s well-established brand equity,” says Taher Abdel-Hameed, a senior research analyst at IDC. “This move spurred a significant increase in Samsung’s shipments across most African countries.
“Samsung recorded remarkable year-on-year growth of 61.4% in the low-end price band ($100-$200) in Q3 2019, and its move into this space has pushed Chinese brands to offer more affordable devices. Local African brands have traditionally focused on filling in for the absence of global brands in the entry-level smartphone segment, so these latest developments have put them in a difficult situation, causing their volumes to decline 33.6% year on year in Q3 2019.”
Africa’s smartphone market is also changing from a price band perspective, with the $100-$200 category seeing its share of shipments increase from 31.4% in Q3 2018 to 39.8% in Q3 2019. This growth was largely driven by the launch of new Samsung and Transsion models. The ultra-low-end band (below $100) has been declining in recent quarters and losing share to the low-end price band as brands move their device portfolios towards larger screen sizes and 4G capabilities.
“2019 will prove to have been a pivotal year for the African smartphone market,” says Ramazan Yavuz, a research manager at IDC. “4G devices are now dominating the market like never before, accounting for 73.0% of shipments. Screen sizes are also getting larger, with devices equipped with 6-inch screens and above now accounting for 41.7% of shipments, up from just 9.0% a year ago.”
IDC expects Africa’s overall mobile phone market to total 218.2 million units for 2019 as a whole. Smartphone shipments will total 91.0 million units for the year, up 3.2% on 2018, and the introduction of more affordable devices will help drive progress in this space over the coming years. Feature phone shipments are expected to remain flat at 127.2 million units for 2019, up just 0.1% year on year, as the transition to smartphone gathers momentum.
Featured
How tech can drive sustainability
By: FIDA KIBBI, VP and Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson Middle East & Africa
According to a report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of megacities is forecast to increase to 43, each with more than 10 million inhabitants by 2030. More than half of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050.
As we continue to advance towards a more urbanised world and the impacts of climate change grow progressively, there is a greater need to accelerate digital adoption in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.
Digitalisation has a unique potential to enable other industrial sectors to move towards the low-carbon economy. According to the “2019 Exponential Roadmap” report, the digital industry has an important role to play in reducing global carbon emissions through existing ICT solutions across energy, manufacturing, agriculture, land use, buildings, services, transportation and traffic management.
According to research by Ericsson, ICT solutions could help to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 15% by 2030, amounting to around ten gigatonnes of CO2e—more than the current carbon footprint of the EU and US combined. Examples of areas where the savings can be enabled by ICT solutions are: transportation, energy, industries and agriculture.
Ericsson takes a proactive stance and collaborates with a wide range of stakeholders to scale the impact of our joint programs and initiatives in areas like climate change, agriculture, financial inclusion and, humanitarian response.
Technology innovations have the potential to accelerate global efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals:
Technology to address the impacts of climate change
According to a report by the Global Humanitarian Forum, climate change is responsible for some 300,000 deaths each year and over $100 billion worth of economic losses, mainly because of shocks related to health and agricultural productivity. According a recently published report, Africa is the region at the most immediate risk of droughts and floods.
With the acceleration of extreme weather, sea level rise, and other climate change impacts – precise weather information has become an absolute necessity. Innovators at Ericsson and the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) have been leveraging microwave data to solve the problem in a unique new initiative being piloted in Rwanda.
Ericsson Weather Data creates detailed and cost-efficient rainfall and flood predictions using the existing telecom infrastructure. Ericsson and SMHI leverage cellular network data to measure rainfall in real time, utilising signal disturbances in microwave links. By applying an algorithm, these disturbances can be used to measure exactly how much rain has fallen between two points on a microwave network. Potential use cases include climate mitigation efforts, flood prevention in sewage and stormwater systems in cities, agriculture, transport solutions, tourism, insurance, weather agencies and water utilities.
Banking the Unbanked
Mobile financial services are a global game-changer with an open money network being the connection needed between the financial industry and telecom to increase both the commercial and social inclusion benefits.
With mobile money, people can make payments anywhere at any time with their mobile devices connected with Internet. This allows end-users to seamlessly purchase products or services without having to physically handover cash or swipe a card. The freedom to send, spend and receive money with a mobile phone is quickly becoming an essential part of life for billions of people.
According to data from Ericsson ConsumerLab, more than half of consumers in Africa are using mobile money services through an agent, and some 20% use mobile money themselves on a mobile phone. However, the unbanked are the ones who are least involved in the formal financial system, due to factors such as distance to banks, education, and the inability to authenticate their identity,
Increasing financial inclusion through the use of digital technology is an essential element in furthering the economic development of Africa. And the story does not end here. Mobile money services have become an essential, life-changing tool across Africa, providing access to safe and secure financial services but also to energy, health, education and employment opportunities.
Ericsson is committed to using technology to contribute to new innovative solutions for a better tomorrow, and our aim is to develop solutions that support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals within the context of sustainable business practices.