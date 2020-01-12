Featured
CES: Wearable robot turns workers into superheroes
It’s designed for workers who have to lift heavy weights, but the new exoskeleton from Sarcos can give anyone superhuman strength
Delta Air Lines is partnering with Sarcos Robotics to explore the technology for its employees. It may be fit for a superhero, but a mobile and dexterous exoskeleton can boost employees’ physical capabilities and bolster their safety.
Sarcos, the world’s leader in exoskeleton development, has developed the Sarcos Guardian XO, a battery-powered, full-body exoskeleton designed to boost human performance and endurance while helping to prevent injury. This robotic suit, designed for employees to wear, does the heavy lifting. By bearing the weight of the suit and the payload, the exoskeleton may enable an employee to lift up to 200 pounds repeatedly for up to eight hours at a time without strain or fatigue.
“We owe it to the best airline employees on the planet to explore how emerging technology can make their jobs safer and easier,” said Gareth Joyce, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service & Cargo. “That’s why we sought out a partnership with Sarcos.”
Delta is the first company whose frontline employees have worked directly with Sarcos to determine potential operational uses for the Guardian XO. In November, Delta people representing Airport Customer Service and Cargo visited the Sarcos headquarters to see it in action and explore how wearable robotics could potentially benefit them in their everyday work.
The Guardian XO is designed for use in industries where lifting and manipulation of heavy materials or awkward objects is required and isn’t easily handled by standard lift equipment. Potential uses at Delta could include handling freight at Delta Cargo warehouses, moving maintenance components at Delta TechOps or lifting heavy machinery and parts for ground support equipment.
Exploring how advanced tools and tech can better support employees is one way Delta aims to improve workplace safety while extending its industry lead in operational performance for customers.
Delta plans to test the technology in a pilot location during the first quarter of 2020, giving employees the opportunity to experience the tech in a real-world setting and provide additional feedback on its functionality.
In addition to enabling superhuman strength for extended periods, the robotic suit may also level the playing field in terms of physical capacity. Roles that have historically been limited to those who meet specific strength requirements could potentially be performed by a more diverse talent pool, thanks to wearable robotics.
Ben Wolff, Sarcos CEO, said, “We look for companies who are clear leaders in tech adoption and have a history of innovating to meet the needs of their customers and their employees. Delta is the natural fit in the airline industry and has proven to be a great partner as we work to fine-tune this technology for commercial deployment.”
Delta first started working with Sarcos in 2018 as part of its “X-TAG”, or exoskeleton technical advisory group, representing the aviation sector. This council includes ten of the Fortune 100 across a variety of industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, logistics, construction, automotive, aviation and aerospace.
Featured
CES: Electric superbike roars in
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week, Damon Motorcycles unveiled an electric superbike called the Hypersport, described as “the world’s smartest, safest, and most powerful electric motorcycle”. The fact that it was unveiled at the BlackBerry booth was the first clue that this is no regular e-bike.
The Hypersport is outfitted with Damon’s CoPilot advanced warning system developed by BlackBerry QNX, setting a new standard in motorcycle safety, awareness and connectivity. Ahead of the show, it was honoured with a CES 2020 “Best in Innovation” award.
Damon Motorcycles provided the following information on the Hypersport:
The Damon Hypersport redefines what an electric motorcycle is and should be. With well over 200hp and 200nm of torque delivered at zero rpm, a top speed of 200mph and a range of more than 200 highway miles per charge, the Damon Hypersport is slated to become the most powerful long-range motorcycle ever. Pricing begins at $24,995 before state and federal EV tax credits.
“We’re on a mission to unleash the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters, while reducing rider incidents on the road,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder and CEO, Damon Motorcycles. “To address this, we spent the last three years developing an AI-powered, fully connected, e-motorcycle platform that incorporates CoPilot, our proprietary 360º warning system. By building it on BlackBerry’s best-in-class technology that is safety certified, Damon motorcycles will be the safest, most advanced electric motorcycles on the market.”
The Damon Hypersport delivers a new level of motorcycle performance, safety and comfort with its CoPilot 360º advanced warning system, which uses cameras, radar and other sensors to alert riders to threats. Featuring an onboard neural net, these same sensors also collect and tag traffic behavior, road conditions and rider intent data. With its embedded 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity suite, Damon aggregates this data in the cloud to improve overall system performance with over-the-air updates sent back to each Damon motorcycle. Like Tesla, updates are approved by each Hypersport’s owner before going live onboard.
“We prioritized data-driven thinking at the epicentre of the company, employing radical innovations in sensor fusion, robotics and AI,” said Dom Kwong, co-founder and CTO, Damon Motorcycles. “This level of deep learning and connectivity are unprecedented, ensuring each rider a smarter, safer and connected ride; not only for individuals but for entire communities, with the goal to reduce incidents worldwide.”
To coincide with the Hypersport’s unveiling, Damon and BlackBerry are presenting the #FutureOfMotorcycling Interactive Experience, a rideable, leaning stationary motorcycle that uses virtual reality to give attendees a hands-on showcase of the Hypersport’s unique features including:
- CoPilot Advanced Warning System powered by Blackberry QNX technology that uses radar, cameras and non-visual sensors to track the speed, direction and velocity of up to 64 moving objects around the motorcycle.
- Shift – Damon’s patented rider ergonomics that lets riders electronically adjust the Hypersport’s riding position while in motion.
- Hypersport’s powerful all-electric performance.
- Hypersport’s embedded 4G connectivity and onboard AI.
Featured
Garmin helps Ford smarten new electric Mustang
Mapping and activity solutions leaders Garmin will work with Ford to integrate its navigation technology in the new electric Mustang due to arrive late in 2020.
Garmin announced at CES in Las Vegas this week that it had entered a strategic relationship with Ford to integrate its tech with Ford’s next-generation SYNC communications and entertainment system.
The navigation features include cloud-based mapping and routing, electric vehicle (EV) routing, range management details, and connected services to facilitate an optimal driving experience in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Later this year, next-generation SYNC users will be able to enjoy access to Garmin’s industry-leading navigation features including cloud-based mapping and routing, electric vehicle (EV) routing, range management details, and the latest connected services to facilitate an optimal driving experience.
“We are delighted to embark on our first collaboration with Ford Motor Company and look forward to expanding our offerings across multiple vehicle platforms in the future,” said Matt Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director. “The introduction of Garmin’s innovative navigation features to the SYNC platform in the Mach-E will help ensure that Ford’s all-electric customer base stays connected at all times.”
The joint effort between Garmin and Ford helps next-generation SYNC distinguish itself from traditional embedded navigation systems, thanks to connected maps and EV-specific features. The platform also allows drivers to travel with confidence by retaining on-board maps and routing that ensure navigation is available through dead zones.
Garmin OEM provides user-friendly products that are not only sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and best value, but also for their innovative features that enhance the lives of our customers. To learn more visit garmin.com/aoem.