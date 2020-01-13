Featured
Frogfoot takes fibre to Limpopo
Rural fibre connectivity in South Africa has received another boost with news that Frogfoot Networks has commenced with the rollout of its infrastructure in the Limpopo capital Polokwane. So far, Bendor Park and Welgelegen have gone live with high-speed broadband internet, with over 600 homes passed. This makes up around 10% of the company’s planned fibre network rollout in the city.
Frogfoot head of sales Shane Chorley says the expansion forms part of the infrastructure company’s strategy of rolling out fibre to secondary towns across South Africa, including the likes of Bloemfontein, East London, Ermelo, Middelburg, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Witbank, and others.
“Frogfoot is expanding in these towns as they meet our criteria in terms of the number of houses that can be connected, as well as the average household income in these areas,” he says. “While we are looking primarily at the consumer market, there are opportunities to target certain types of smaller businesses that are based in and around the residential areas.”
An open-access provider, Frogfoot provides options from more than 80 internet service providers (ISPs), which offer varying line speeds, data package sizes, and capped or uncapped accounts.
“Previous experience of expanding our network around South Africa has shown that these smaller towns are data starved, and that the introduction of affordable broadband connectivity leads to noticeable changes in user behaviour. It might take a while, but as people become exposed to the possibilities of quality high-speed internet, they consume far more data than before.”
Users are increasingly watching or streaming videos online, and in higher quality, as well as using the internet for more of their communication, education and skills development needs.
Chorley says the company is looking to foster partnerships with local businesses and communities, to improve safety and security through the rollout of fibre-connected CCTV cameras, and assist educational institutions with access.
“Schools within the coverage area can apply for a fibre link as part of the company’s schools promotion campaign, which gives these institutions access to a free FTTH connection of up to 1Gpbs, with their preferred internet service provider.”
Representatives from Frogfoot and leading ISPs will be at local shopping centres and along roads in Bendor Park and Welgelegen from 20 to 26 January to engage with residents on the different fibre packages on offer and to answer any fibre related questions.
* To see what areas are part of the Frogfoot FTTH network, go to the Coverage tab on the Frogfoot website.
Featured
CES: Medical wand and translator named Last Gadget Standing
An all-in-one diagnostic device and an over-the-ear translation tool won the audience award in one of its closest voting polls yet
The Ambassador translation device and the Medwand hand-held diagnostic tool were named joint winners of the Last Gadget Standing contest at CES in Las Vegas last week.
It is the first time in the event’s history that two products have been named winners. It was the 20th annual edition of Last Gadget Standing, an audience-based award show produced by Living in Digital Times (LIDT) in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
“This was one of the closest voting polls we have seen in the past 20 years – it was quite exhilarating, and we are thrilled to have two winners for this year,” said Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times founder and president. “Regardless of who won, everyone on stage today was a winner. Each finalist promises to improve our lives in so many ways and they certainly impressed everyone in the room.”
Ambassador Interpreter wowed the audience with its high quality translation tool for professionals and travellers. It has an over-the-ear design that makes it as hygienic and versatile, as it is shareable, with seamless pairing, simple sharing and adaptable settings for natural and professional-grade live translations, across the globe.
Las Vegas physician Dr Samir Qamar won the audience over with his MedWand – a handheld medical diagnostic device. MedWand contains a powerful camera system, pulse oximeter, IR thermometer, stethoscope and ECG, all in a single 114 gram enclosure. In addition to the real time remote exams, it can be used by home health care, EMS, hospice and palliative care workers, as well as in assisted living home monitoring environments.
The online People’s Choice award winners for Last Gadget Standing were WowCube, ClearUP & ThermArt.
- WowCube is a Rubik’s cube inspired electronic platform for gaming and much more
- ClearUP is an electronic wand for sinus pain relief
- ThermArt is smartphone enabled ear and forehead thermometer
Hundreds of applications in the cutting edge categories of IoT devices, AI-powered devices, AR/VR, and self-driving kits, among other, submitted entries for a chance to be one of the ten finalists for CES 2020 Last Gadget Standing. The top ten finalists each had 4-minutes to present their gadgets on stage to a live audience.
The finalists were;:
- WOWCube, CubiOs Inc
- ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, Tivic Health
- Flic 2 Smart Button, Flic
- Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh, NETGEAR
- Octobo, Thinker-Tinker
- Phyn Smart Water Assistant, Phyn
- Lioness Vibrator, Lioness
- MedWand, MedWand Solutions, Inc.
- DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker, Tink Digital Inc
- Ambassador Interpreter, Waverly Labs Inc.
Featured
CES 2020: How tech got personal
More than 20,000 new products were released at CES 2020 in Las Vegas last week. How does one choose the stand-outs? JOHN SALAZAR went personal
Of all the thousands of products launched and demonstrated at CES 2020, which stand out the most? It’s impossible to cover them all, but it was the personal gadgets that caught my attention.
Personal devices have become a lot more powerful, and far more compact.
A lot of consumers tend to look for products that aren’t exactly heavy, but still pack a lot of punch. Before the age of the smartphone, this had always been a struggle. Since smartphones arrived, this has been a mandatory goal. It seems we’re already close to hitting all marks with making personal devices as intuitive and as “smart” as possible.
Here is my selection of the best of the show:
The Honor Band 5 Sport turns the fitness tracker industry on its head by providing not just an affordable new tracker, but one with a strap made from recycled plastic water bottles as well. This new and affordable tracker is able to take note of progress in various activities such as swimming, running, and cycling. It has six-axis motion tracking, making it something you can wear around the ankle as well.
Insta360 One R enters the modular action cam scene with multiple lens offerings, giving you the ability to compete with conventional DSLRs with quite a small device. Perhaps the main appeal of the concept lies in the fact that each of the One R’s lenses have their own sensors, meaning you’re using the right settings every time you switch them out. The processing module is also located in a handy spot you can fiddle with regardless of the situation.
ThinkPad X1 Fold tests the boundaries of compact and comfortable. This new entry in the ThinkPad has all the sleek and attractive appearance of a notebook with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, making it a laptop-tablet hybrid. The 13-inch device is also thin enough to fit certain jacket pockets. This stretches the boundaries of what “pocket PCs” can be. As to whether or not it will include an exclusive Lenovo voice assistant or voice translator options has yet to be seen.
Make your homes smarter, designed specifically for your family.
A lot of tech giants have teased Internet-of-Things products that will change the way we interact with things at home. This is why we’ve seen appliances we can control from our phones, or even appliances with touch screens. CES 2020 steps up the game and introduces more comforts for the home.
Hydraloop Water Recycle does just what it says with a sleek and futuristic appearance. And while it’s using similar water filtration systems as conventional water filters, Hydraloop does its business in a sturdier and more sustainable way. The filter itself is huge and has a lot of components, all helping in filtering and recycling up to 85-percent of water in washing machines, showers, and baths.
Samsung has launched Ballie, which is in itself quite the quirky tool. It’s a robot plus smart home device in one, in the form of a small ball. It’ll follow you around the house and follow orders based on your commands. Thanks to its many features you can take photos, manipulate other smart appliances, and even give home updates while you’re out.
TOWNEW’s smart waste can do the dirty work for you, quite literally. It acts like a normal trash bin… until it’s full. When you’ve filled the smart waste can, just press the button and it seals the waste bag for you. Not only that, it prepares a new waste bag for usage and raises the full waste bag ready for pickup.
Just the best in entertainment and recreation. What’s better than relaxation?
Relaxation with the best tech for entertainment. We’re talking entire entertainment systems, powerful mobile platforms, and groundbreaking tech that can change the way we view entertainment at large throughout the decade. Some tech giants showed promising developments in this regard this CES 2020.
Vizio has the Elevate Soundbar, which in itself literally brings listening music from a different angle. The 5.1.4-based, 10-channel sound system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS: X audio standards, which allows the machine’s outermost speakers to fill the room with sound by rotating upward. This can level up your listening experience.
Dell has the new Alienware Concept UFO which is basically a small PC in itself contained in a device similar to the Nintendo Switch. Concept UFO has an 8-inch main body with two detachable controllers. And while this Nintendo Switch competitor (?) might not be out soon, it’s interesting to wait for how the dynamics of these two play out.
We’ve just seen the arrival of 4K entertainment a few years back, and now we’re already with 8K. Television screens already showcase quite realistic (sometimes too realistic) visuals with 4K screens. And now with companies like Samsung showing off 8K TV sets, there’s just an entirely new landscape for film, television, and gaming to work with.
Why settle for a phone when you can go for a TV that’s almost like one? Samsung’s presentation featured the Sero TV, a television screen specifically designed to view videos and multimedia from phones. While the Sero TV has a default horizontal position, it’s capable of turning upright to fit a smartphone’s view just right.
CES 2020 Recap: It’s Full of Tech Fun!
CES 2020 has definitely stunned both tech enthusiasts and casuals with the wide assortment of tech offerings and product showcases in the short event. And despite the rather “short” showcases of these top brands, we’ve seen that the future in terms of tech focuses on automation, AI, smart tech, IoT, and 5G integration – all of which tease a bright decade ahead filled with tech we can customize and personalize to our needs.
What did you like best in this year’s CES? What product showcase sparked your interest, and what sorts of products do you hope big tech companies make in the near future?
Bio:
John Salazar is a certified techie-at-heart, but he shares a love for all things science and technology, health and wellness, and even a bit of music on the side. As a creative writer, John makes sure to write both informative and entertaining pieces. He loves writing, and he plays the guitar when he has free time.
Image Sources:
https://www.hihonor.com/my/product/honor-band-5-sport
World’s First Foldable PC, ThinkPad X1 Fold, Ushers in a New Era of Mobile Computing
https://www.hydraloop.com/products
https://www.engadget.com/2020/01/05/vizio-elevate-soundbar-ces-2020/