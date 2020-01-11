Featured
CES: Now, a robot to feed pets
The automatic pet feeder has been “reimagined”. At CES 2020 in las Vegas this week, AutoPets unveiled Feeder-Robot, a Wi-Fi enabled automatic pet feeder that offers pet owners multiple operating modes and customisable programming options for pet’s mealtime needs. AutoPets says it has transformed the automatic pet feeder In much the same way the litter box was transformed by its Litter-Robot.
The Feeder-Robot features advanced scheduling software, allowing pet owners to monitor and control their pet’s feeding habits from the convenience of their phone. Its sophisticated hardware includes sensors that detect food backup, anti-jamming technology that prevents missed meals, and an automatic gravity feeding option to keep a pet’s bowl full. If food isn’t dispensed for any reason, pet owners immediately receive an alert through the app or on the unit itself.
For those who may not be comfortable using smart devices, the mobile app isn’t required to operate Feeder-Robot. Controls on the unit allow users to set the amount of food per meal and number of meals per day, while an LED light alerts pet owners when Feeder-Robot is low on kibble.
Pet owners who do use the Connect app will have even more customizable programming options and insight into their pet’s weekly and monthly feeding patterns. They can set multiple feeding schedules, give a snack or skip meals, and receive notifications about being low on food. Cat owners who also have a Litter-Robot can manage both the Feeder-Robot and Litter-Robot from the same app.
“We wanted to give pet parents the absolute best automatic feeding solution possible and I think we’ve done just that,” says Jacob Zuppke, COO at AutoPets. “The Feeder-Robot is simple to use, with or without the app, and you can have confidence that your pet will get the right amount of food on time, every time. We built the product that we wanted for ourselves and for our pets.”
Feeder-Robot works for multiple pets, including cats and dogs 35 lbs and under, with a capacity of 25 cups of dry or semi-moist kibble, and its components are friendly to both pets and pet owner. It includes:
- Dishwasher-safe components for easy clean-up
- Auto-locking hopper and tamper-resistant lid to keep the feeder secure and food fresh
- BPA-free plastics
- Chew-resistant power cord
The Feeder-Robot’s modern design blends seamlessly with any home decor. It includes a plastic bowl, with additional stainless steel and glass bowl options available for purchase at $15 and $25, respectively. It will retail starting at approximately $249 when it goes on sale in Spring 2020 and will include a 90-day money-back guarantee and an 18-month warranty.
AutoPets will demonstrate Feeder-Robot and Litter-Robot during CES in Sands Halls A-D, booth 40961. For more information, visit www.feeder-robot.com.
CES: World’s first 4-sided cinema screen makes debut
At CES in las Vegas this week, the world’s leading cinema technology company unveiled the 4DX Screen, which offers 3-side surround, along with a ceiling screen
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week, leading cinema technology company CJ 4DPLEX debuted a 4-sided cinema screen format, the 4DX Screen. It blends two of the most advanced cinema technologies on the market today, resulting in a breakthrough cinematic platform that the company says “will define the future of cinema”.
The cinema screen surrounded is by three sides, but the ceiling is also transformed as a screen, completely encompassing the cinema space. 4DX Screen is claimed to be the most advanced cinema in the world, patented with more than 220 technologies.
CJ 4DPLEX also launched an indoor augmented reality (AR) platform that combines reality with virtual objects, “offering a never-before-seen real-time interactive experience in the commercial mobile game industry”.
CJ 4DPLEX provided the following information on its new products:
4DX Screen is the first of its kind in the world of cinema. The sidewalls of the auditorium are curved to a trapezoidal shape, diminishing image distortion to provide a more comfortable, and seamless panoramic viewing experience. On top of the unique trapezoidal screen structure is the ceiling screen that covers the remaining unused space of the auditorium. Facing the enveloped screen space are state-of-the-art 4DX motion chairs, which are the most advanced form of 4DX chair available on the market. With up to 10 times wider range of motion than the previous model, the latest 4DX model has large sway and wide pitch mechanisms, offering a smoother riding experience.
The company will also introduce an ultra-wide zoom lens in development, which can reduce projection distance by 70% compared to standard projection lens with a throw ratio of 1.8. The custom lens for digital cinema projection has a throw ratio of 0.55 to 0.7, which means the projector can be placed closer upfront or screen size can be up to three times larger in size in a fixed auditorium size, which can provide flexibility in terms of auditorium design and increase the efficiency of preexisting spaces.
JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX says: “Our company is dedicated to pioneering the cinematic industry to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology. We are confident that the latest 4DX Screen cinema, will deliver an enhanced cinema experience for existing movie-goers and attract young generations to the cinemas.”
With over 1030 auditoriums combined, ScreenX and 4DX are globally recognized premium movie formats with large fandoms. ScreenX utilizes the entire auditorium space to provide panoramic and immersive viewing experience without the aid of VR glasses, which can have a disturbing effect to some viewers. 4DX is the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an exciting cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. It also incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 22 different effects, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie.
CES: Snapdragon Ride takes aim at self-driving cars
At CES 2020 this week, Qualcomm Technologies unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform, which it says is “one of the automotive industry’s most advanced, scalable and open autonomous driving solutions”. It consists of the family of Snapdragon Ride Safety system-on-chips (SoCs), Snapdragon RideSafety Accelerator and Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack.
Snapdragon Ride aims to address the complexity of autonomous driving and ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) by leveraging its high-performance, power-efficient hardware, industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and pioneering autonomous driving stack. The combination of SoCs, accelerator and autonomous stack offers automakers a scalable solution designed to support three industry segments of autonomous systems. These are: L1/L2 Active Safety ADAS for vehicles that include automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and lane keeping assist functions; L2+ Convenience ADAS for vehicles featuring Automated Highway Driving, Self-Parking and Urban Driving in Stop-and-Go traffic; and L4/L5 Fully Autonomous Driving for autonomous urban driving, robo-taxis and robo-logistics.
The Snapdragon Ride Platform, based on the Snapdragon family of automotive SoCs and accelerator, is built on scalable and modular heterogeneous high-performance multi-core CPUs, energy-efficient AI and computer vision (CV) engines, industry-leading GPU. The platform with a combination of SoCs and accelerator can be used as needed to address every market segment offering industry-leading thermal efficiency, from 30 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) for L1/L2 applications to over 700 TOPS at 130W for L4/L5 driving.
This platform can, therefore, result in designs that can be passively or air-cooled, thereby reducing cost, and increasing reliability, avoiding the need for expensive liquid-cooled systems and allowing for simpler vehicle designs, and extending the driving range for electric vehicles. The Snapdragon Ride SoCs and accelerator are designed for functional safety ASIL-D systems.
Snapdragon Ride is expected to be available for pre-development to automakers and tier-1 suppliers in the first half of 2020. Qualcomm Technologies anticipates Snapdragon Ride-enabled vehicles to be in production in 2023.
“Over the years, we have consistently demonstrated our prowess in large-scale deployment of high-performance and highly intelligent cockpit and connected car solutions that operate in power-constrained environments across virtually every class of vehicle. Today, we are pleased to be introducing our first-generation Snapdragon Ride platform, which is highly scalable, open, fully customizable and highly power optimized autonomous driving solution designed to address a range of requirements from NCAP to L2+ Highway Autopilot to Robo Taxis. Combined with our Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack, or an automaker or tier-1’s own algorithms, our platform aims at accelerating the deployment of high-performance autonomous driving to mass market vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’ve spent the last several years researching and developing our new autonomous platform and accompanying driving stack, identifying challenges and gathering insights from data analysis to address the complexities automakers want to solve.”
Qualcomm Technologies’ Industry-Leading Safety SoC and Accelerator Hardware and Software Solutions
While the company believes the next wave of innovation may be in the L2+ Convenience ADAS segment, the hardware solutions utilized in Snapdragon Ride from a single system-on-chip (SoC) for an Active Safety ADAS system driven by regulatory mandates to a highly scalable architecture of multiple SoCs and dedicated autonomous driving accelerators allowing for fully autonomous self-driving systems.
Qualcomm Technologies’ family of ADAS SoCs and accelerators are built on the fundamental approach of heterogeneous compute capabilities designed for application requirements. These ADAS SoCs and accelerators effectively manage a large amount of data from onboard systems, leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ next-generation AI engines; image signal processors for camera sensors; enhanced digital signal processors (DSPs) for sensor signal processing; high-performance CPUs for planning and decision making; cutting-edge GPU technology for high-end visualization and immersive user experience; dedicated safety and security subsystems across the SoC and autonomous driving accelerator. Through the autonomous driving accelerator, Qualcomm Technologies brings energy-efficient compute capabilities to mainstream vehicles, which has so far been largely unavailable to the automotive industry due to exceptionally complex and expensive thermal solutions that are fundamentally unscalable because of their power consumption requirements.
Introducing the Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack
Integrated as a part of Snapdragon Ride is Qualcomm Technologies’ new purpose-built autonomous driving software stack, a modular and scalable solution available to automotive OEM and tier-1 suppliers to accelerate their development and innovations. This software stack facilitates automakers’ abilities to offer increased safety and comfort to everyday driving by offering optimized software and applications for complex use cases, such as self-navigating human-like highway driving, as well as choice of modular options like perception, localization, sensor fusion and behaviour planning. This software infrastructure for Snapdragon Ride supports customer-specific stack components to be co-hosted with the Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack components.
Qualcomm Technologies’ integrated automotive platforms drive leadership and growth across telematics, infotainment and in-car connectivity, with an order pipeline of more than $7 billion. Qualcomm Technologies currently is the leading semiconductor supplier in telematics and Bluetooth car connectivity and has secured infotainment and digital cockpit wins with 19 of the 25 global automaker brands.
All major global automakers currently use the company’s broad portfolio of automotive solutions across telematics, infotainment and connectivity, and continue to work alongside with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver safe, robust and efficient automotive solutions, including Snapdragon Ride.
Snapdragon Ride incorporates the expertise of the automotive ecosystem needed to meet the automotive standards and infrastructure for safety hardware and software.
“Solutions that integrate the highest levels of functional safety are critical to the mass deployment of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles,” says Chet Babla, vice president of automotive, automotive and IoT line of business, Arm. “The future of mobility mandates collaboration across the industry, and the work we are doing with Qualcomm Technologies to help integrate Arm functional safety solutions into Snapdragon Ride is one example of what can be achieved by working together to improve the safety of autonomous driving technologies.”
“Synopsys’ IP investment in ISO 26262 certification, AEC Q100 and quality management eases the development of a new generation of ADAS systems,” says John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP, Synopsys. “Combining Synopsys’ automotive-grade DesignWare Interface IP, ARC Processor IP and Self-Test and Repair (STAR) Memory System with Snapdragon Ride supports Qualcomm Technologies to achieve high levels of functional safety, as well as accelerates certification of their SoCs.”
“BlackBerry QNX is pleased to have been selected by Qualcomm Technologies for the Snapdragon Ride,” said John Wall, senior vice president and co-head, BlackBerry QNX. “Both the QNX OS for Safety and QNX Hypervisor for Safety are trusted to deliver a safe, secure, and reliable software foundation for autonomous driving platforms. We look forward to building on our existing working relationship with Qualcomm Technologies as they further expand into the autonomous driving segment.”
“Infineon has a long history of delivering core semiconductor technology that makes cars safer, smarter and greener. Our AURIX microcontrollers combined with our expertise in dependable computing serve as fundamental building blocks for safety-critical automotive applications,” said Ritesh Tyagi, head of the automotive Silicon Valley innovation centre, Infineon. “The work between Infineon and Qualcomm Technologies to design and offer a dependable, scalable and power-efficient compute system has the ability to help advance the market towards a wider deployment of highly automated vehicles.”
“We are pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies on next-generation AUTOSAR architectures that scale to meet the needs of our customers, integrating our EB corbos software with Snapdragon Ride,” said Artur Seidel, vice president, Americas, Elektrobit. “Our product offerings featuring Qualcomm Technologies’ technology are expected to make it easier for tier-1’s and OEMs to quickly and efficiently bring advanced autonomous systems to production vehicles.”
“ON Semiconductor is delighted to have our ADAS family of sensors integrated into Snapdragon Ride,” says Ross Jatou, vice president and general manager, the automotive sensing division, ON Semiconductor. “By working closely with Qualcomm Technologies, we ensure seamless and robust interoperability with Qualcomm Technologies’ processors and software, which helps OEMs and tier-1’s introduce next-generation solutions quickly and cost-effectively. Furthermore, the flexibility to add in-cabin functions— like driver monitoring and cabin monitoring to the infotainment computer cockpit and autonomous driving systems—should greatly accelerate the availability of these new safety and convenience features.”
Snapdragon Ride Benefits
- Proven and integrated safety board support package with safe OS and hypervisors
- Safety frameworks from automotive industry leaders, including Adaptive AUTOSAR
- Optimized and comprehensive foundational function libraries for computer vision, sensor signal processing, and standard arithmetic libraries
- AI tools for improving model efficiencies, as well as optimizing runtime on heterogeneous compute units
- Comprehensive autonomous driving stack for highway functions, such as perception and planning for highway driving functions
- Cost-efficient localization solution with Qualcomm Vision Enhanced Precise Positioning (VEPP)
- Hardware and Software in Loop Test environment
- Data Management Tools for intelligent data collection and automated annotation