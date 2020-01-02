Featured
CES: New tech to give appliances voice interface
A new domain-specific assistant for smart appliances, to be demonstrated at CES in Las Vegas next week, will help appliance manufacturers create a new wave of smart kitchen appliances that don’t need to relay voice requests to the cloud.
Released by Sensory, a Silicon Valley company pioneering AI at the edge, it is a specialised model of TrulyNatural, the company’s large-vocabulary speech recognition and natural language understanding platform.
Voice adoption in consumer electronics continues to gain significant traction, but as more voice-enabled products powered by cloud-based voice services enter the market, more privacy concerns are uncovered. TrulyNatural is the perfect solution for addressing these consumer concerns, because it enhances products with an extremely intelligent natural language user interface, while keeping voice data private and secure; voice requests never leave the device, nor are they ever stored.
“There are certain products where having a cloud-connected voice assistant capable of playing music, checking the weather and telling you a joke makes sense, but there are countless products where it would be unnecessary,” says Todd Mozer, CEO at Sensory. “TrulyNatural is the perfect solution for device makers that want to create powerful products capable of understanding and responding to spoken commands, but don’t need the added complexity, component costs and potential privacy risks associated with leveraging a cloud-based voice services platform.”
TrulyNatural provides a flexible voice UI that can be integrated into devices of all shapes and sizes. It delivers an ideal user experience for domain-specific applications, such as home/kitchen appliances, vehicle infotainment systems, set-top boxes, home automation, industrial and enterprise applications, mobile apps and more. Designed to run completely on an application processor, all TrulyNatural speech processing is done natively (at the edge), not in the cloud. It enables a safe, secure, consistent, reliable and easy to implement experience for the end-user, free of requiring any extra apps or WIFI to be setup or operational. It can also be paired with Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree wake word technology, giving device makers the ability to use their own desired wake words instead of having to use another company’s or potential competitor’s branded wake word. Sensory’s TrulySecure technology can also be integrated to provide biometric-based security and user control features, allowing homeowners to limit who can use the appliances and/or certain features based on whose speaking to the device.
TrulyNatural currently supports US English, with UK English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish planned for release in 2020. SDK’s are available for Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and other leading platforms.
Midea MCA, a global leader in home microwave appliances, is the first customer to adopt this technology into their products. The fruits of this relationship can be experienced at CES 2020, where both companies will be showcasing a new microwave oven capable of understanding naturally spoken requests, without sending a single Bit of data over the internet.
“When it comes to scientific and technological innovation in the home appliances industry Midea is committed to play a leadership role. We firmly believe in ‘consumer-first technology’ and strive to maintain a technological advantage through teamwork and innovation. By teaming up with Sensory we are able to not only modernize the consumer experience offered by our products but do so in a way that addresses the increasingly alarming privacy issue that concerns many consumers worldwide,” said Dr. Scott Sun, Deputy Director of Midea MCA.
CES: Samsung, ASUS, MSI lead in innovation awards
On the eve of the CES tech expo in Las Vegas, more than 300 gadgets were honoured for outstanding design and engineering, but a few brands stole the show, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
A computer gaming equipment maker was one of the surprise standouts in the CES 2020 Innovation Awards, announced in the lead-up to the CES event in Las Vegas next week.
MSI, the leading gaming brand, was edged out by Samsung and ASUS for most awards won. However, given the relative size of the three companies, the show represented a triumph for MSI. It took eight awards, primarily in the Computer Hardware & Components, Gaming and Computer Peripherals & Accessories categories, but also spreading its wings into Digital Imaging and Photography.
Samsung led the way with 11 awards, followed by ASUS on 9 awards. Again, their relative size made this the ASUS year at CES: it generates around $12-billion a year in sales, compared to Samsung’s $220-billion. MSI is the minnow here, at less than $4-billion.
Samsung dominated Mobile Devices & Accessories, winning awards for the Galaxy A50, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 and 10+, and Galaxy S10. It also took honours for its Front Load Washer in the Smart Home section, and for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 across three categories: the Fitness & Sports, Health & Wellness, and Wearable Technologies.
ASUS saw its Zenbook range starring, with the Zenbook 15, Flip 15 and Pro Duo winning in the Computer Hardware & Components category. It also won several Mobile Devices & Accessories awards, but did not make an impact in the Gaming section, despite its Kumnai Gamepad winning a Mobile Devices prize.
Other notable winners were Acer, for its C250i projector in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category and the Swift 5 in Computer Hardware & Components; Dell’s Alienware for its Aurora R9 and m15 computers, both in the Gaming section; and Dell itself, in Computer Hardware & Components, for an innovative stand, and Digital Imaging or Photography, for a high-end monitor.
The relatively new Chinese audio brand 1More made a splash in the Headphones & Personal Audio, taking three awards for wireless earphones and headphones.
Albicchiere from beexlab will probably attract more attention at CES, if it decides to offer samples of its wares. It won an award in the Home Appliances category for the Albi Home M, a smart wine dispenser which “allows consumers to enjoy wine at the highest level, serving them a perfect glass of wine: at the ideal temperature and always as if it were just opened”. Albi Home M is the first version for private consumers.
Our choice for the best innovation previewed so far is something a little less frivolous. Code Jumper, by American Printing House for the Blind, is a response to the reality that the tools used to teach computer coding to young children are highly visual, using drag-and-drop of coloured blocks on screens to create animations. Of course, this puts such tools out of reach of the blind or visually impaired.
Code Jumper was developed by Microsoft to teaches children aged 7 to 11, computer coding skills – regardless of their level of vision. Distributed by American Printing House for the Blind, it allows children to learn basic programming concepts, and to solve challenge in multiple ways.
The system uses small pods that can be connected to build strands of code, and change sounds to create stories. The colours and shapes of the pods allow them to be identified by sight or touch.
“Code Jumper is inclusive and can be used in any classroom,” says the American Printing House for the Blind. “Testing has shown Code Jumper just as effective with children who are sighted, or have other disabilities as it is with children who are blind or visually impaired. With Code Jumper all students can learn together — much as they will in the professional world — building skills including confidence, cooperation and critical thinking.”
Now that is innovation.
CES: The best tech for kids
A lightsaber and robot are among ten new products aimed at children have been named winners of the 2020 Kids at Play interactive Awards, to be presented at CES in Las Vegas next week.
The winners were announced by Living in Digital Times, the producers of lifestyle technology events at CES in partnership with CTA, and Children’s Technology Review. More than 500 children’s technology products were evaluated and reviewed for the 12th Annual KAPi (Kids at Play Interactive) and only a select few were recognised as the most innovative games, software, devices and apps for educating and entertaining today’s tech fluid children.
The KAPi Award ceremony will take place at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 9, at 4:30p.m. at the Venetian Hotel, Level 4, Lando Room 4302.
The 2020 winners are:
- Best Overall Technology Toy: Hasbro’s Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Battle Lightsaber
- Best App: LEGO‘s LEGO DUPLO WORLD
- Best STEM/STEAM Product: Learning Resources’ Coding Critters
- Best Creative Experience: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s tori Explorer Pack
- Noteworthy School Product: FableVision Studios’ Keenville
- Pioneer Team: ELENCO
- Legend: David Small and Paul Rago’s Shoot the Moon
- Best Robotics: Educational Insights’ Artie 3000 The Coding Robot
- Judge’s Choice: Nintendo‘s Ring Fit Adventure
- Best Use of Emerging Technology: Virsix’s St. Noire
For the past twelve years, the Kapi awards have identified children’s technology products that raise the bar for innovation and excellence during a 12-month review time. Presenting awards to some of the most deserving people, companies and products in the kids’ tech industry, organizers Robin Raskin, Warren Buckleitner, and Tonda Bunge Sellers coordinate annual events that provide face to face forums for decision-makers to touch base on which products, people, and companies should be honoured for raising the bar of excellence for innovation for kid’s tech.
The 2020 Awards were evaluated by an independent jury of industry and editorial experts under the direction of Warren Buckleitner, Editor of Children’s Technology Review, who looked for products that raised the bar for innovation and design excellence. Meet the winning companies and be amazed by their presentations on 9 January 2020 at 4:30pm at Kids and Family Stage at the Venetian.
Living in Digital Times, Kids At Play Interactive Awards (KAPi), and Children’s Technology Review would like to thank their prestigious team of sponsors and media partners: B8ta, Creativity Inc., TechUp and Romper.
To learn more, visit Kids at Play Awards at https://kapiawards.com/.