CES: LG unveils immersive soundbars

The company’s new soundbar models come with improved LG TV integration, convenient functions, and powerful sound.

At the CES expo in Las Vegas this week, LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its 2023 soundbar lineup to complement its new TV lineup.

The soundbars promise to deliver outstanding consumer value with powerful, nuanced audio, a range of practical, convenient features, and stylish designs.

LG’s soundbar models offer seamless integration with the company’s TVs, providing what the company says is an effortless user experience and stronger, more authentic sound that makes home entertainment even more immersive. When paired, LG Soundbar and LG TV present innovative features such as WOW Orchestra, which utilises every one of the two products’ audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth, and power. LG’s 2023 soundbars and LG TVs offer more synergy for multi-surround sound solution, allowing listeners to enjoy Dolby Atmos and IMAX-enhanced quality powered by DTS:X.

LG provided the following information:

The company’s premium home entertainment audio solutions also bring the intuitive interface to the Home Dashboard on LG TV, enabling users to easily manage their soundbar’s settings and share sound modes with the TV. WOWCAST allows the 2023 soundbar models to connect wirelessly with LG TVs, providing cable-free convenience and a tidier look in the living room without any sacrifice to audio quality.

To an expanded feature set and greater ease-of-use, the soundbars boast a sophisticated design that complements the minimalist look of LG’s latest TVs, and fits in flawlessly with a wide variety of décors. A bracket enables users to place their LG Soundbar directly below LG TVs, creating a visually harmonious and premium style. The bracket, which attaches to the rear of a compatible LG TV, can be used to wall-mount or stand-mount the soundbars at a height/location that ensures the best sound experience for users. The convenient bracket helps to keep the viewing environment free from cable clutter and saves users the hassle of having to drill holes in the wall.

The 2023 soundbars deliver accurate sound reproduction and enhanced clarity for a more complete home cinema experience with LG’s Triple Sound Technology, which includes the world’s first Triple Up-Firing Speaker. Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer. The result is a lifelike sound with a convincing sense of space that puts listeners at the centre of an immersive audio environment.

Users will also be able to hear the difference made by LG’s Triple Sound Optimizer – a feature that intelligently boosts the new soundbars’ performance – and enjoy upgraded sound via the Smart Up-mixer, which converts two-channel audio into stunning, multi-channel surround. Tailoring audio output to the user’s space, LG’s enhanced AI Room Calibration analyses the circumstance of the room, then applies that information to the soundbars’ settings to deliver greater precision in the low-frequency range. It also subdivides the front channel frequencies to help improve overall balance, the clarity of vocal performances, movie dialogue, and the accuracy of the sound image.

The models incorporate LG’s advanced AI Sound Pro feature. Ensuring immersive sound for any type of content, whether it is movies, sporting events, games or music, AI Sound Pro analyses audio signals and automatically applies the most appropriate settings.

Catering to the diverse home entertainment needs of today’s consumers, LG’s soundbars are compatible with a wide range of services, devices, and connectivity features.

Sound solutions for those seeking to take their console gaming experience to the next level, LG’s latest soundbars support VRR to reduce screen tearing, and ALLM to eliminate lag while also permitting 4K/120Hz pass-through.

One of the soundbars LG will be showcasing at CES 2023, the SE6 has a compact form factor that is ideal for smaller spaces, and a sleek, modern design that works well with virtually any interior style. Despite being the most diminutive of LG’s soundbar lineup, the chic model packs four passive radiators that help provide excellent sound with powerful bass. The SE6 also supports Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio that brings content to life.

LG’s 2023 soundbars will be on show during CES 2023 from 5 to 8 January 2023 at the company’s booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2023 on social media.