LG brings world-firsts to TV

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The LG 77-inch OLED M3 eliminates cable clutter with the new Zero Connect Box.

LG Electronics has introduced the world’s first completely wireless OLED television and the world’s first triple up-firing channel soundbar. These two groundbreaking products will change the way consumers experience audiovisual technology, offering a new home entertainment experience.

The star of the show, the LG 77 OLED evo M3 breaks new ground with an entirely wireless design, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables that clutter the space and limit placement options. This is made possible by including the Zero Connect Box, an innovative appliance that serves as the central hub for all input and component devices.

The rear of a TV panel is typically a maze of cables and connections, often leading to an unsightly and inconvenient setup, especially when the TV is wall-mounted. However, the LG 77 OLED evo M3, with the Zero Connect Box, eliminates these issues by wirelessly transmitting content to and from the screen, offering a clutter-free, seamless experience.

“This approach not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the TV but also streamlines the installation process, making it a hassle-free, future-facing solution,” says Lance Berger, head of sales in home entertainment at LG Electronics South Africa.

“It is important to note that consumers do not need to purchase the M3 and a separate Zero Connect Box; the M3 comes bundled with this premium accessory. This underscores the M3’s status as the most premium TV in LG’s lineup, offering a truly cutting-edge, non-clutter, high-tech innovation that is unparalleled in the industry.”

Complementing the LG 77 OLED evo M3 is the S95QR triple up-firing channel soundbar. This innovative soundbar introduces a new dimension to home audio, delivering a cinematic sound experience. The S95QR is the first of its kind to feature triple up-firing speakers, providing a multidimensional sound that envelops the listener from every angle, creating a sense of height and depth that traditional soundbars cannot replicate.

The S95QR achieves this audio performance through a combination of innovative technologies. The up-firing speakers of the S95QR strategically bounce sound off the ceiling, creating a 3D audio effect that simulates the experience of being in a movie theatre. Additionally, the soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, guaranteeing that users can experience high-resolution, immersive audio that remains faithful to the original content.

“The integration of AI Sound Pro further enhances the S95QR’s audio capabilities, automatically analysing the content being played and optimising the sound for the best possible performance,” says Lance. “This ensures that whether users are watching a movie, gaming, or listening to music, they will always experience audio that is rich, detailed, and true to life.”

“The LG completely wireless OLED evo M3 television and the S95QR triple up-firing channel soundbar represent the pinnacle of home entertainment technology, offering unmatched visual and audio experiences. These products showcase LG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the lives of consumers,”