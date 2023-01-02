CES: Now for the 10-second toothbrush

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Dentists recommend brushing teeth for two minutes at a time, but that doesn’t account for brushing them all at the same time. The Y-brush changes everything.

It turns out that, with teeth, brushing time is not an indicator of brushing effectiveness.

According to dentists and regardless of the brushing technology used, toothbrushing is effective when using soft nylon filaments, a pressure neither too strong nor too weak, a vertical brushing movement, 45° inclination of the nylon bristles, and brushing time of 2 minutes.

However, with a classic manual or electric toothbrush, one brush tooth by tooth and face by face (front, back, top). As a result, out of the 2 minutes of cumulative brushing time, we spend 1.25 seconds on average on each tooth.

Y-Brush sonic toothbrushes, in contrast, brush all sides of each tooth simultaneously and automatically, up, then down, using NylonMed technology. The technology is being demonstrated at the CES expo in Las Vegas this week.

By choosing the most intensive vibration mode (the fastest), over a total brushing time of 5 seconds for the top teeth and 5 seconds for the bottom teeth, Y-Brush thus spends 5 seconds on each tooth. That’s four times more than conventional dental brushing.

Sonic toothbrushes are electric toothbrushes whose brush head vibrates very quickly, without rotating, at a frequency varying between 20 Hz and 20,000 Hz generated by the handle.

Efficacy studies show electric toothbrushes are 21% more effective than manual toothbrushes (Pubmed). On the other hand, sonic technology provides statistically greater plaque reduction than manual toothbrushes: 20% less plaque and reduced gingivitis by 10% (Sources: Pubmed , Philips).

Y-Brush sonic electric toothbrushes made in France seek to improve the oral hygiene of the 90% of the population who do not spend at least 2 minutes brushing twice a day (both children and adults), simplifying the right gesture and automating brushing, thanks to the 35,000 filaments.



