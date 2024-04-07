Nvidia GeForce Now takes LG TVs gaming

Integrating the graphics chip on LG Smart TVs eliminates the constraints associated with traditional gaming hardware.

As any serious gamer will know, pursuing the ultimate gaming experience is a never-ending quest. It is not just about playing games; it is about immersing yourself in a world where every pixel and frame counts. Imagine this: harnessing the power of a smart TV to transform it into a dynamic gaming hub, capable of delivering top-tier gaming performance with no additional hardware. This is the world that Nvidia’s GeForce Now makes possible, as it has been seamlessly integrated into select LG smart TV models.

“GeForce Now isn’t just a run-of-the-mill gaming service; it’s a gateway to a realm of immersive, high-quality gameplay right from the comfort of your living room,” says Lance Berger of LG Electronics South Africa. “With GeForce Now, the limitations of traditional gaming hardware are a thing of the past. It opens up a diverse selection of games, including visually stunning and demanding titles, all made accessible through the convenience and power of cloud gaming—all on your LG smart TV.

“At LG, we recognise that gaming is an integral part of the modern entertainment experience. By integrating Nvidia’s GeForce Now into our smart TVs, we aim to provide our users with seamless access to a vast library of high-quality games, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience with no dedicated gaming hardware.”

LG outlined the following advantages of embracing GeForce Now on an LG smart TV:

Unparalleled convenience: By integrating GeForce Now into your LG smart TV, you are liberating yourself from the confines of dedicated gaming consoles or pricey gaming PCs. With just a few simple steps, you can unlock a world of gaming possibilities right from your living room, making it easier and more convenient than ever to immerse yourself in your favourite games.

Seamless performance: Embrace the power of cloud gaming with GeForce NOW and enjoy smooth gameplay with minimal latency. Bid farewell to lags and performance issues and welcome a gaming experience that is as seamless as it is exhilarating, all while capitalising on your LG smart TV’s capabilities.

Stunning visuals: Envision yourself diving into a realm of visually stunning games in glorious 4K resolution with HDR support. GeForce Now on LG smart TVs delivers an immersive gaming experience with breathtaking detail, vibrant colours, and exceptional clarity, all on the expansive canvas of your large screen.

* To use GeForce Now on LG TVs, one will need a compatible controller for gameplay. Subscribers are required to own titles to play, and the availability of free-to-play games may vary by market. Additionally, a GeForce Now Powered by Rain subscription is required.