CES: Forget-me-not, says 83-year-old first-time inventor 

Burt Firtel’s Don’t Forget app and devices, being showcased at CES In Las Vegas this week, can save users time, frustration and even tragedy.

One of the more unlikely exhibitors at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas this week, 83-year-old first time inventor Burt Firtel, turned his frustration with aging into innovation.

Firtel had no technology or app experience. But, frustrated by the forgetfulness that can accompany aging, he dove headfirst out of retirement and into tech.

He came up with the Don’t Forget app and range of devices to save users time, frustration and even tragedy. The system verbally reminds drivers, before they get out of their car, to grab stuff that can escape a mental checklist. From babies and dogs (the statistics speak for themselves) to cellphone, glasses and wallet, Don’t Forget’s customised verbal alert can be edited as needed. And it can be a lifesaver.

Firtel’s own “tech-deficits” pushed the engineers who built the solutions to ensure Don’t Forget is easy for anyone of any age to download, customise and use.

The Don’t Forget app brings the little checklist in your head to a custom-recorded, Bluetooth-connected verbal reminder, playing each time you turn off your car.

It is available on Android and coming soon to Apple, as well as an at-home Don’t Forget device that can be activated at the front door.

Burt Firtel, inventor of the Don’t Forget system

“It’s a simple idea but one that some people are saying, why hasn’t it been thought of before?” says Firtel. “I would park my car in the underground garage, take the elevator to my apartment, get undressed, turn on the TV, and reach for the phone. You dummy, I left it in the car. And would do so a couple of times each week.

“So, I invented the Don’t Forget app. When your car is turned off, the Bluetooth will remind you, “don’t forget your…” up to 15 items that you want to be reminded to take with you when exiting your car. More important than cellphones, an average of 38 children die each year from heat stroke when forgotten in cars, and hundreds of dogs as well.

“Those tragic numbers can be brought to zero. My legacy to my grandkids.”

At CES, Firtel will also be unveiling a Front Door Motion Detector and Automobile Audio Alert.

