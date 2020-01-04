Product of the Day
CES: Dell unveils new range
Dell has unveiled a new set of products across its Latitude, XPS and display portfolios, just in time for CES attendees to get a hands-on experience with the upgrades.
Dell Technologies has unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and innovative design, Dell Technologies says its PCs and displays make work and play more seamless, intelligent and enjoyable.
“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” says Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”
“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies,” says Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices and Consumer, IDC. “Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies.”
Latitude 9000 series for professionals
Dell has introduced the Latitude 9000 series, designed with a larger display and lighter body. The new Latitude 9510 delivers the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours, 5G-ready design, powerful audio features, and intelligent solutions that can increase productivity.
Dell says the Latitude 9510 is the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC, which can fit into a small work bag. Starting at only 3.2 pounds (1.4kg), users can travel light without carrying the extra weight of battery chargers, adapters or speakerphone pucks needed for a work day. The large screen size, along with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities, allow users to remain connected wherever there’s 5G connectivity with desktop level display quality. The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to retain the InfinityEdge display, while carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes offer a quiet and cool-to-the-touch experience. Launching with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the vPro ready Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges.
XPS 13: First-ever four sided, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display
Dell also introduced the new XPS 13, redesigned to achieve a smaller and thinner profile with a larger display. Elegantly crafted with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass, the XPS 13 has a flawless finish in a durable, lightweight design.
For users that want maximum screen space, Dell is delivering its latest engineering feat — narrow bezels on every side, reducing the XPS 13’s InfinityEdge borders and creating a smaller and thinner form factor than all other XPS predecessors. With a larger 16:10 display that spans from all four edges, the new 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge display offers more screen space. And holding true to what XPS fans love most, this new design delivers a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor — fitting neatly on an airplane tray.
The XPS 13 offers 10th Gen Intel Core processors and long battery life for the travelers, small business owners and creatives that need power and mobile performance. A larger touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and one-handed opening strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality. The new XPS packaging includes more sustainable materials and eliminates foam, making it easier for customers to recycle. Available options include the traditional XPS 13 with Windows 10 or the Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS.
Dell’s top-of-the-line monitors
Dell monitors have been No. 1 worldwide for the past six years, meeting varying needs of business users to gaming enthusiasts. Users can collaborate effectively with the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor that is digitizing yesterday’s whiteboard. The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously to maximise productivity. The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor with VESA DisplayHDRTM400 offers wide color coverage for accurate color reproduction.
Built for speed with incredible 99% sRGB color coverage, the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features fast IPS technology that offers rich colors, a 240Hz refresh rate and a blazingly fast 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, all in native FHD resolution. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.
Not attending CES? Tune into the Dell Experience LIVE webstream on Tues., Jan. 7 at 8pm SAST.
CES: Aipower debuts smartwatch-housed wireless earbuds
What started off as a small Kickstarter campaign for Wearbuds by Aipower has caught the eye of many backers with its two in one smartwatch-wireless earphone design. It will be showcased at CES in Las Vegas next week.
Having a smartwatch and wireless earphones is now possible in one form factor. Wearbuds can deliver wireless stereo from a smartwatch that frees its users from inconvenient charging, easy-to-lose earphones, and large charging cases. Earlier in 2019, we covered this project in CrowdGadget and it will now be showcased at CES in Las Vegas next week.
“This is our first time to join CES,” says Gary Chan, founder of Aipower. “At Aipower, we believe that smart innovations make a difference. CES is a perfect place for us to show our latest product ranges and talk to a global audience. We will also announce development updates during the show.”
Aipower will feature its Wearbuds, the world’s first wristband-housed wireless earbuds. With its innovative 2-in-1 design, the Wearbuds can be stored and charged in a fitness band, bringing both audio and fitness tracking experience to consumers in one package. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology allows for hands-free phone calls with one or both earbuds.
The earphones come with passive noise cancellation by using skin-friendly silicone, which can increase the comfort of the in-ear seal. The same silicone is used on the wristband. The side of the earphones can be tapped to adjust the volume, change tracks, play or pause, or to use Google Assistant or Siri.
Alongside the Wearbuds, the device developer will also present its new Sport Watch W-10, Korona smart lamps, and Spark Smart Car Charger with Alexa built-in.
The W-10 Sport Watch features an always-on display with 45 days standby time, and the ability to monitor users heart rate, blood oxygen, and blood pressure in real-time. Equipped with a dual-navigation system including both the GPS and GLONASS, the watch is waterproof to 5ATM and can record the progress while users are swimming.
The Spark Smart Car Charger combines the Alexa integration, USB charging and Bluetooth compatibility in one device, bring three modern updates to older vehicles.
Aipower’s CES booth will be at LVCC South Hall 4 Booth No.35465
CES: LG unveils automated floor mopping
At CES in Las Vegas next week, LG will showcase CordZero Vacs, which features power drive mop technology to mop floors with a robot.
LG Electronics is upping the ante at CES 2020 with a new cord-free mopping bot. The new CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop combines LG’s robotics and appliance know-how in a compact package.
LG’s proprietary Power Drive Mop technology transforms the CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop into a great tool for keeping floors spotlessly clean. Thanks to an advanced automatic water supply system, the two rapidly rotating mop pads always have just the right amount of water to clean without leaving a puddle behind. To accommodate different types of flooring and cleaning power, users can choose to increase, decrease or completely shut off the flow of water.
It makes use of power drive dual spin mops enhanced with Dual Eye technology, which is a front-mounted camera system to accurately detect and recognise its surroundings to avoid collisions with household furniture and pets. By accessing MyZone using the LG ThinQ app, users can designate which areas of the house to clean.
Homeowners who also own the CordZeroThinQ R9 robot vacuum can connect the two units via Wi-Fi to create a comprehensive home cleaning network. Once the R9 has completed vacuuming, it notifies CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop with information on areas of the home that require mopping.
The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 and CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop will be on display during CES 2020 from 7 to 10 January in booth #11100, Central Hall, of the Las Vegas Convention Center.