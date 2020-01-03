CES: Aipower debuts smartwatch-housed wireless earbuds

Having a smartwatch and wireless earphones is now possible in one form factor. Wearbuds can deliver wireless stereo from a smartwatch that frees its users from inconvenient charging, easy-to-lose earphones, and large charging cases. Earlier in 2019, we covered this project in CrowdGadget and it will now be showcased at CES in Las Vegas next week.

“This is our first time to join CES,” says Gary Chan, founder of Aipower. “At Aipower, we believe that smart innovations make a difference. CES is a perfect place for us to show our latest product ranges and talk to a global audience. We will also announce development updates during the show.”

Aipower will feature its Wearbuds, the world’s first wristband-housed wireless earbuds. With its innovative 2-in-1 design, the Wearbuds can be stored and charged in a fitness band, bringing both audio and fitness tracking experience to consumers in one package. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology allows for hands-free phone calls with one or both earbuds.

The earphones come with passive noise cancellation by using skin-friendly silicone, which can increase the comfort of the in-ear seal. The same silicone is used on the wristband. The side of the earphones can be tapped to adjust the volume, change tracks, play or pause, or to use Google Assistant or Siri.

Alongside the Wearbuds, the device developer will also present its new Sport Watch W-10, Korona smart lamps, and Spark Smart Car Charger with Alexa built-in.

The W-10 Sport Watch features an always-on display with 45 days standby time, and the ability to monitor users heart rate, blood oxygen, and blood pressure in real-time. Equipped with a dual-navigation system including both the GPS and GLONASS, the watch is waterproof to 5ATM and can record the progress while users are swimming.

The Spark Smart Car Charger combines the Alexa integration, USB charging and Bluetooth compatibility in one device, bring three modern updates to older vehicles.

Aipower’s CES booth will be at LVCC South Hall 4 Booth No.35465