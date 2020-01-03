Product of the Day
CES: Aipower debuts smartwatch-housed wireless earbuds
What started off as a small Kickstarter campaign for Wearbuds by Aipower has caught the eye of many backers with its two in one smartwatch-wireless earphone design. It will be showcased at CES in Las Vegas next week.
Having a smartwatch and wireless earphones is now possible in one form factor. Wearbuds can deliver wireless stereo from a smartwatch that frees its users from inconvenient charging, easy-to-lose earphones, and large charging cases. Earlier in 2019, we covered this project in CrowdGadget and it will now be showcased at CES in Las Vegas next week.
“This is our first time to join CES,” says Gary Chan, founder of Aipower. “At Aipower, we believe that smart innovations make a difference. CES is a perfect place for us to show our latest product ranges and talk to a global audience. We will also announce development updates during the show.”
Aipower will feature its Wearbuds, the world’s first wristband-housed wireless earbuds. With its innovative 2-in-1 design, the Wearbuds can be stored and charged in a fitness band, bringing both audio and fitness tracking experience to consumers in one package. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology allows for hands-free phone calls with one or both earbuds.
The earphones come with passive noise cancellation by using skin-friendly silicone, which can increase the comfort of the in-ear seal. The same silicone is used on the wristband. The side of the earphones can be tapped to adjust the volume, change tracks, play or pause, or to use Google Assistant or Siri.
Alongside the Wearbuds, the device developer will also present its new Sport Watch W-10, Korona smart lamps, and Spark Smart Car Charger with Alexa built-in.
The W-10 Sport Watch features an always-on display with 45 days standby time, and the ability to monitor users heart rate, blood oxygen, and blood pressure in real-time. Equipped with a dual-navigation system including both the GPS and GLONASS, the watch is waterproof to 5ATM and can record the progress while users are swimming.
The Spark Smart Car Charger combines the Alexa integration, USB charging and Bluetooth compatibility in one device, bring three modern updates to older vehicles.
Aipower’s CES booth will be at LVCC South Hall 4 Booth No.35465
CES: LG unveils automated floor mopping
At CES in Las Vegas next week, LG will showcase CordZero Vacs, which features power drive mop technology to mop floors with a robot.
LG Electronics is upping the ante at CES 2020 with a new cord-free mopping bot. The new CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop combines LG’s robotics and appliance know-how in a compact package.
LG’s proprietary Power Drive Mop technology transforms the CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop into a great tool for keeping floors spotlessly clean. Thanks to an advanced automatic water supply system, the two rapidly rotating mop pads always have just the right amount of water to clean without leaving a puddle behind. To accommodate different types of flooring and cleaning power, users can choose to increase, decrease or completely shut off the flow of water.
It makes use of power drive dual spin mops enhanced with Dual Eye technology, which is a front-mounted camera system to accurately detect and recognise its surroundings to avoid collisions with household furniture and pets. By accessing MyZone using the LG ThinQ app, users can designate which areas of the house to clean.
Homeowners who also own the CordZeroThinQ R9 robot vacuum can connect the two units via Wi-Fi to create a comprehensive home cleaning network. Once the R9 has completed vacuuming, it notifies CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop with information on areas of the home that require mopping.
The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 and CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop will be on display during CES 2020 from 7 to 10 January in booth #11100, Central Hall, of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
CES: Audio-Technica launches crystal-clear audio tech
The latest moving-coil phono cartridges from Audio-Technica’s OC9 range will be on show at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.
At CES 2020, Audio-Technica will be exhibiting its AT-OC9X Series, the latest generation of a legendary range of cartridges that has been consistently improved upon for over 30 years.
“When the first AT-OC9 cartridge was introduced in 1987 it combined previously unavailable engineering innovations with carefully chosen materials to achieve a breakthrough in sound quality,” says Yosuke Koizumi, Chief Engineer of Cartridges at Audio-Technica Japan. “Since then, we have continued to improve the cartridges. Our latest AT-OC9X Series embodies the culmination of over 50 years of cartridge manufacturing experience to deliver new levels of record-playback quality and musical enjoyment.”
Each OC9X model features a Dual Moving Coil structure, which enables the audio information in the record grooves to be separated to the left and right channels with pinpoint accuracy. The improved channel separation results in a more precise stereo image and wider frequency response.
AT-OC9X Series cartridges are available with a choice of stylus types, including Special Line Contact (AT-OC9XSL), Shibata (AT-OC9XSH), microlinear (AT-OC9XML), nude elliptical (AT-OC9XEN) and bonded elliptical (AT-OC9XEB). The Special Line Contact, microlinear and Shibata stylus models have been upgraded with a boron cantilever, while the nude elliptical and bonded elliptical models feature an aluminum cantilever. These materials were selected to keep unwanted vibrations to a minimum, and to reduce internal resonances for clearer, more detailed audio reproduction.
The moving-coil wires in all OC9X Series cartridges are made from PCOCC (Pure Copper by Ohno Continuous Casting), for optimum signal purity. The Special Line Contact, microlinear and Shibata models utilise a neodymium magnet with a Permendur yoke, a configuration that provides high-saturation magnetic flux density and optimises the concentrated magnetic field of the coil gap, for improved reproduction of the delicate musical signals generated by the cartridges. The nude and bonded elliptical models employ a neodymium magnet and iron yoke, which provide increased output compared to previous designs.
For all OC9X Series cartridges, the transducer engine is mounted onto a rigid aluminium body to help reduce unwanted internal vibrations and maintain sonic clarity. The cartridge bodies are pre-threaded, enabling them to be easily mounted to a headshell or tonearm with two screws (no mounting nuts for the screws are required). Each OC9X Series cartridge is supplied with mounting hardware, a stylus brush and other accessories.
To complement the new cartridges, Audio-Technica is also introducing AT-LH headshells, made from hard-anodised aluminium for maximum rigidity and vibration isolation and are available in three different weights (13, 15 and 18 grams). All feature OFC (Oxygen-Free Copper) cartridge leads and are adjustable for precise setting of azimuth and overhang.
Pricing for the Audio-Technica AT-OC9X Series cartridges: AT-OC9XSL, US$729.00; AT-OC9XSH, US$649.00; AT-OC9XML, US$549.00; AT-OC9XEN, US$349.00; AT-OC9XEB, US$239.00. The AT-LH18H, AT-LH15H and AT-LH13H headshells are priced at US$89.00. All models are currently available.