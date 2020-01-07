Stream of the Day
CES: Business leaders talk innovation
The latest technologies are being unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, and CES has provided footage of comment and announcements by business leaders from Procter & Gamble, LG Electronics, and Bosch.
Business leaders from companies across the globe have come to stand by their company’s inventions and innovations. Almost all of the major tech companies are making product announcements during CES 2020 Media Days, that highlight their latest innovations and ideas.
In the video provided by CES, the following business leaders talk about their latest innovations:
- Marc Pritchard – Procter & Gamble
- John Taylor – LG Electronics
- Mike Mansuetti – Bosch
CES 2020: Behind the scenes
The world’s largest technology event takes a lot of planning. Watch what it takes to bring the show to life.
CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas on Tuesday with more than 4,400 exhibiting companies sharing their technologies with the world. It will also feature more than 1,100 speakers on stage during the week.
The show floor has just been built and CES has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how the world’s largest technology event comes together.
The video features heavy lifting, woodcutting, setting up lighting, and a mountain of unboxing for the stands. It offers a look inside as booths are being built and last-minute details are finalised before the show kicks off.
Untitled Goose Game sells 1-million copies
In just 3 months, Untitled Goose Game – a puzzle stealth game where one plays as a horrible goose – has honked its way to selling 1 million copies.
It’s a lovely morning in the village and you are a horrible goose.
Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where players are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Players must make their way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.
Three months after its launch, the game has amassed a whopping 1-million copies sold, which is extremely high for an indie production. The game’s creator announced this stat in a Tweet this week.
It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold.— Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019
From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame.
The game is now available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.