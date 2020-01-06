CES 2020: Behind the scenes

CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas on Tuesday with more than 4,400 exhibiting companies sharing their technologies with the world. It will also feature more than 1,100 speakers on stage during the week.

The show floor has just been built and CES has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how the world’s largest technology event comes together.

The video features heavy lifting, woodcutting, setting up lighting, and a mountain of unboxing for the stands. It offers a look inside as booths are being built and last-minute details are finalised before the show kicks off.