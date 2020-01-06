Stream of the Day
CES 2020: Behind the scenes
The world’s largest technology event takes a lot of planning. Watch what it takes to bring the show to life.
CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas on Tuesday with more than 4,400 exhibiting companies sharing their technologies with the world. It will also feature more than 1,100 speakers on stage during the week.
The show floor has just been built and CES has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how the world’s largest technology event comes together.
The video features heavy lifting, woodcutting, setting up lighting, and a mountain of unboxing for the stands. It offers a look inside as booths are being built and last-minute details are finalised before the show kicks off.
Stream of the Day
Untitled Goose Game sells 1-million copies
In just 3 months, Untitled Goose Game – a puzzle stealth game where one plays as a horrible goose – has honked its way to selling 1 million copies.
It’s a lovely morning in the village and you are a horrible goose.
Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where players are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Players must make their way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.
Three months after its launch, the game has amassed a whopping 1-million copies sold, which is extremely high for an indie production. The game’s creator announced this stat in a Tweet this week.
It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold.— Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019
From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame.
The game is now available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Stream of the Day
CES: DCART’s electric wagon trundles into Vegas
DCART’s ORGO electric wagon will be on show for a live demo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.
The futuristic smart mobility company DCART will be presenting its new electronic wagon, ORGO, at CES 2020.
DCART says the ORGO is an “ergonomically-designed product created to efficiently transport people and/or baggage”. The mobility solution can be used by a range of people, including those who may have less physical strength. The product is comprised of a module drive unit – consisting of 2 motors, battery, and motor controller – that is connected to a steering unit. Signals given by the user via the handle of the wagon are received by the module unit, and these signals are translated into movement. By conducting tests on the modularisation of the motors, gear, controller, and clutch, DCART has succeeded in creating a product with a high level of drivability and an optimal structural balance.
The following features differentiate the ORGO from its competitors:
- Two handling modes (electric/manual)
- Can support up to 130 lbs. (or 58kg), making it possible to carry 2 children and/or heavy loads
- Foldable
- Lightweight and sturdy aluminium frame
DCART, which was founded in 2017, is currently developing a wide range of products that combine IT/self-driving technologies with mobility products. The company is particularly focused on the study of diverse micro-mobility technologies, with the ORGO being the first outcome of this study.
Visitors can experience DCART’s electric wagon at Sands, Hall G-53322 (Eureka Park).
For more detailed information on DCART, visit http://dcartlabs.com/.