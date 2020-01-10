Featured
CES AppDate: Smartphones help the hearing impaired
In this special CES 2020 app roundup, SEAN BACHER highlights HeardThat, the updated Google Assistant, Apple’s SmartKit, StayTouch and Dark Sky.
HeardThat
Singular Hearing has unveiled the HeardThat AI app at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. HeardThat turns a smartphone into a hearing assistant, helping to tune out background noise to enable individuals with hearing loss to hear speech more clearly, allowing them to engage in conversations they would otherwise have trouble hearing.
“Often the first step in helping people with a hearing problem is an in-ear hearing aid,” said Singular Hearing Founder and CEO, Bruce Sharpe. “However, the weakness of even the most sophisticated hearing aids is the challenge of separating speech from background noise. Hearing aids tend to amplify all sound, making it difficult to have one-on-one or group conversations in a noisy environment.”
HeardThat uses advanced machine learning algorithms to separate speech from noise. According to the company, it listens to the noisy environment and delivers “de-noised” speech to the individual’s bluetooth-enabled hearing aid or other listening devices via their smartphone.
Machine learning algorithms require too much processing power to run on hearing aids or other small devices. By leveraging the smartphone, the app is freed from hardware constraints.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: Singular Hearing has not yet released a price.
Stockists: HeardThat will be available for download from Singular Hearing’s website in the first quarter of the year.
CES: Weber reinvents the braai
Global barbecue grill brand Weber and cooking technology pioneer June plan to revolutionise the traditional braai with the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub.
The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub is a step-by-step grilling assistant that sends notifications directly to a smartphone on everything from grill setup, to when food is ready to flip, serve, and eat. Braai-purists may object violently, but it could well rescue the reputations of those who only think they are masters of the art.
Weber is showcasing the system at CES in Las Vegas this week, and has already had the Hub selected as a CES Innovation Award honoree.
Integrating artificial intelligence and nearly 70 years of grilling knowledge, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub leverages some of the most advanced smart cooking technology on the market.
Says Chris Scherzinger, CEO at Weber-Stephen Products LLC: “Having the right information at the right time is powerful – it’s the key to getting perfect results and developing your skills as a griller. The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub delivers on that promise and enhances the grilling experience. Regardless of the type of grill you own, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub will seamlessly turn it into a smart grill featuring cutting-edge grilling technology.”
How the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub works
- Real-time food temperature monitoring: After downloading the Weber Connect mobile app, simply insert the meat probes into food and then connect them to the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub. If using an ambient probe, then place it inside of the grill using the grate clip provided. The probes monitor real-time food doneness and grill temperature throughout the entire cook. Information is then sent to your smartphone through the Weber Connect app. The app is compatible with iOS and Android.
- Step-by-step assistance: With the Weber Connect app, the griller receives notifications on everything from grill setup, to when it’s time to flip food, change the temperature, and when it’s the perfect doneness to serve. The app will also prompt the griller with tips and techniques to help achieve perfect doneness. It’s like having your own personal grill master by your side every step of the way.
- Access to decades of grilling expertise: The Weber Connect app features a variety of grilling programs, developed by Weber Grill Masters, with detailed instructions. New content will continuously evolve and be added.
- New functionality: Weber Connect will continue to evolve and offer new functionality and features, including a planned Alexa integration in 2020.
“We started with the simple idea of using modern technology to make cooking perfectly easy for anyone, and we applied that to grilling. From smoking a holiday turkey to hosting a backyard barbeque, everyone from the novice griller to an experienced grill master will have the confidence that whatever they make will come out perfectly,” said Matt Van Horn, June CEO and co-founder. “We’ve accomplished the next evolution of cooking technology with the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub powered by JuneOS, by giving everyone the guidance to unlock their true grilling potential.”
The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub launches in more than 30 countries in early 2020. It will be available in the US at weber.com and select retailers for $129.99. For more information on the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, visit weber.com.
CES: Wearables steal the show
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week, wearable makers have gone all out to maximise the benefits of health tracking while keeping the devices small. BRYAN TURNER surveys the best of the best
We’ve chosen the best of wearables have been selected from the CES Innovation Awards, which select the most innovative devices showcased at CES, held in Las Vegas this week. Wearables have gone far beyond smartwatches and VR headsets, now moving into skin patches and even smart sensors that sit within the strap of smartwatches.
Garmin has produced something incredible: a smartwatch that doesn’t need to be charged by electric or battery power. The Fēnix 6X Pro Solar edition is Garmin’s answer for outdoor users who find themselves frustrated with having to charge their smartwatches: it charges via solar power. Of course, this watch is ideal for those who find themselves outside often, but is also aimed at indoor users, so it can also be charged via a wall socket. That said, it’s great to know the watch will stay topped up during a long run while using GPS.
The watch is designed with what Garmin calls Power Glass, a transparent solar charging lens that uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life. Because it’s a performance watch, it features a rugged design with a large 1.4” sunlight-readable display, which is 36% bigger than previous fēnix 5X models. Users can check the latest solar input while they wear it, so they know in real-time how much solar energy the Power Glass has received. The battery performance on the fēnix 6X Pro Solar in smartwatch mode is 21 days, plus an additional 3 days when using the solar charging capabilities.
“We are thrilled to introduce solar charging into the new fēnix 6X Pro Solar edition, giving users all of the features they’ve come to expect from the fēnix lineup with increased battery life and larger displays,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “In addition to our brand-new solar technology, we’ve built the fēnix 6 to redefine expectations, with enhanced features and design elements to appeal to adventurers of every kind.”
Other features include underwater heart rate for swimming and Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation to support advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation. A new Body Battery energy monitoring feature lets users see their body’s energy levels at different points of the day, which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.
Visit the next page to read about a watch that can help with sleep apnea, a watch strap that measures hydration, and a chip that can give lab results just by sitting on one’s skin.