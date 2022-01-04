CES 2022: LG unveils new robot and car concepts

LG has declared that CES 2022 will be a stage for showcasing its role in turning the stuff of science fiction into reality.

CLOi, a door-to-door delivery robot powered by artificial intelligence, is leading the charge, as LG prepares to roll it into service. It is joined by the LG Omnipod, “a mobility concept solution that blurs the distinction between home and car” and expands on the automotive solutions presented in LG’s Connected Car at CES 2020. Described as an “on-the-road extension of one’s personal living space”, it is designed to function as a home office, an entertainment centre and a lounge, demonstrating how a busy individual might be able to get more done in a future where working remotely doesn’t mean having to work from home.

For those not attending CES in person, the vision is brought to life through three short films, with titles that spell out the ideal behind these products: A Better Life for You, A Better Life for All and A Better Life Tomorrow. They follow LG’s overall theme for CES 2022, The Better Life You Deserve, implying a goal of integrating innovation and cutting edge design into daily life.

First up, in A Better Life for You, the concept of upgradable appliances comes into the focus. This can be seen as the next phase in the evolution of LG ThinQ platform for smart products, allowing compatible products to be upgraded with intelligent features that better meet the needs of users’ individual lifestyles, It applies especially to LG’s entertainment solutions, promising a more interactive experience for content on large TV displays. New formats will be introduced, such as LG StanbyME, a wireless private mobile wireless display “that goes anywhere in the house to deliver the ultimate viewing experience of a traditional TV”. Wireless seems to be the new name of the appliance game, with LG unveiling the PuriCare AeroTower, a “home air care solution” that acts as an air purifier, fan, and heater.

More appliances usually add up to more energy, but LG hopes to make amends via A Better Life for All, which represents its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and making its business more sustainable.

The InstaView refrigerator has a “knock twice to see inside” transparent door to save on the energy cost of opening and closing a fridge, the LG Soundbar uses more recycled materials in its packaging, while LG OLED TVs use fewer plastic components. LG says that it plans to introduce more than 600,000 tons of recycled plastic into its manufacturing processes beyond 2022, and to increase the recovery of electronic waste to 8-million tons by 2030.

A Better Life Tomorrow sounds more speculative, especially given its sub-title, Blueprint for the Future. This is where turning science fiction into reality becomes the challenge and goal. Besides the service robot and lounge-as-car, LG’s virtual artist, Reah, is shown rehearsing for her upcoming music video.

All these technologies and concepts, along with interactive AR and VR experience, will be on show at LG’s on-site CES exhibit located inside the main entrance of Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. If you can’t make it, visit LG’s CES site to watch the World Premiere of The Better Life You Deserve today, 4 January, from 6pm South African time (8am PST).