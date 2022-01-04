CES 2022: Unistellar and Nikon redefine consumer astronomy

The New Astronomy pioneers at Unistellar are ushering in a new era of space exploration with the launch of the eVscope 2, which it says is the world’s most powerful digital telescope for consumers.

Unistellar’s eVscope 2 integrates newly developed, cutting-edge technology to its eVscope and features Nikon’s Electronic Eyepiece technology. eVscope 2 users experience the beauty and secrets of deep space, faster and clearer than ever before; they can also challenge the frontiers of our knowledge in partnership with scientists, through daily user-friendly observation campaigns.

“The eVscope 2 is a leap forward for New Astronomy and is helping fuel a significant cultural and scientific shift,” says Laurent Marfisi, Unistellar’s CEO. “Through Unistellar’s digital telescope leadership, combined with Nikon’s optical expertise, space-lovers can immerse themselves in the wonders of the Universe – no rocket required. While enjoying the colours and details of nebulae and galaxies, they can also contribute to increasing our knowledge in Space through citizen science.”

A visually stunning observing experience in partnership with Nikon

A defining feature of the eVscope 2 is its visually spectacular eyepiece, developed by Nikon. A sophisticated array of lenses, sourced from Nikon’s world-class optical labs, provide a level of visual definition and clarity that is unsurpassed in a consumer digital telescope. This significant improvement in optical quality delivers better observing comfort and eye-relief, the perfect complement to Unistellar’s Enhanced Vision technology. The result: A captivating, immersive observation with rich contrast, perfectly black images, and unparalleled deep space views.

The cutting-edge eVscope 2 also features a new light sensor, offering higher-resolution, pin-sharp image definition and Unistellar’s newly developed Super Resolution technology. The eVscope 2 reaches a resolution of 7.7 megapixels, the highest resolution of any digital telescope, ensuring a high degree of detail and zoom-ability. Meanwhile, a wider field of view allows observers to enjoy colossal space objects like the majestic Orion nebula.

All while staying true to Unistellar’s signature smart telescope design, enabling stargazers without prior experience to observe deep-sky objects from their backyards, even in light-polluted skies.

Powerful scientific device with simplicity and speed

The eVscope 2’s extreme versatility attracts a wide range of Space-curious audiences, who each appreciate the telescope’s combination of speed, convenience and power. New hobbyists can grow their skills with an outstanding yet user-friendly device. Advanced astronomers benefit from a portable device that can quickly collect valuable scientific data from remote locations. Outreach professionals and educators can show audiences fast, sharp, colourful views of the Universe.

Although it’s a dynamic scientific instrument, Unistellar says the eVscope 2 is easy to use and set up, even for novices, ensuring more time for observation. The portable, automated, all-in-one telescope allows any user to explore space on “Night 1,” and quickly get started hunting asteroids, hopping across galaxies, and gazing at the beauty of nebulae.

The accompanying Unistellar app contains educational information and offers viewing recommendations for galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and more, based on your geography and time of day. Users can save or browse images, live-stream observations, and connect up to 10 nearby observers to the telescope.

“Amateur astronomy typically requires a dark sky location, complex gear assembly, time-consuming setup, often hours of image processing – plus the knowledge to bring it all together,” says Marfisi. “With the eVscope 2, each of us can join a quick half-hour observation session and enjoy numerous colourful deep space objects, even from a down-town balcony. Our technology is helping astronomy to finally play a role in people’s daily lives.”

Space science success connects a global community of observers

The eVscope 2 is the latest addition to Unistellar’s family of powerful, simple-to-operate digital telescopes that allow scientists, astro-enthusiasts, and novices alike to discover the universe in a way that’s fun and meaningful.

The Unistellar community—now with more than 5,000 users across the globe—has already experienced breathtaking outer space observations while decisively contributing to space science, from identifying and modelling a near-Earth asteroid to detecting an exoplanet orbiting near a distant star.

Without advanced training, the eVscope 2 can be used to detect asteroids, exoplanets, comets, supernovae and more, helping expand our knowledge of the universe, or providing invaluable data to support space agency missions. Professional astronomers around the globe, including those at the world-renowned SETI Institute, have hailed the scientific value of Unistellar’s telescopes.

“With Unistellar’s eVscope 2, you no longer need a rocket ship to explore the Universe and make your dream of space discovery come true,” Marfisi said. “The new era of technology that gave rise to Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX is paralleled by a similar, and far more democratic era of New Astronomy for telescopes, that empowers wider audiences to pioneer space exploration.”

Learn more about the Unistellar eVscope 2 at unistellaroptics.com/evscope2.