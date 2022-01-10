CES 2022: Next best solution to teleportation?

What if people could finally meet face-to-face, yet remotely? la Vitre is a standalone digital window that allows physical spaces and people to connect instantly. Its concept is simple: whether they are on different floors, sites, cities or countries, teams can finally meet as if there were face-to-face. Through la Vitre’s touchscreen, they can then speak, hear, see each other, share and freely manipulate pictures and videos, even use different languages. All that users need to do is knock on the screen. Once installed, it becomes almost invisible, and interactions happen naturally.

la Vitre brings a richer, more human dimension to remote interaction. Featuring a vertical touchscreen at a human scale that integrates speaker, camera and microphone, it allows teams to interact with one another full-feet and full-sized. It can be installed in one-hour tops and no additional action or accessory is required.

According to Romuald Boulanger, CEO and co-founder of la Vitre: “Our ambition was to make technology seem invisible, by giving the user the feeling that they are in front of a real person instead of a screen. Easy to install and to use, la Vitre is an intuitive solution particularly effective for teamwork. Indeed, working methods have evolved and large companies such as Natixis, Capgemini or Microsoft now extend on several buildings, sites and countries, making fluent communication difficult, to say the least. We wanted to provide a solution to see each other and discuss wherever they are, no matter the location or the language.”

A meeting as natural as an exchange in the real world

The solution has been designed to provide the most immersive experience possible: sound and video quality, elimination of external noise pollution, everything was thought to make discussions more fluid.

The technology developed by la Vitre also makes the most of touch screens, which become interfaces for sharing and collaboration. Thus, the technology is easily forgotten to better leave the place to the human relationship.

How does it work?

To speak with a colleague, the user simply taps on the touchscreen as if they were knocking on the door of the neighbouring office. The colleague can hear the knock and must simply move closer to la Vitre to open the discussion. la Vitre is permanently opened to another space but can be blurred for privacy reasons.

All-in-one tool to install in less than 1 hour

Just as simple to install as it is to use, la Vitre’s set-up takes less than one hour on a dedicated tailormade frame that reduces its weight by half. The result? A sleek, discrete window to any distant time or place, in any language.

Advanced teamwork functionalities

la Vitre can be easily used for briefings, coffee breaks, one-to-one meetings, or even to connect strategic points at a production site… More than a window, la Vitre is a real open door between two distant places. Ultimately, la Vitre is a huge time saver, and it is more efficient to see each other for 5 minutes through it than the long email conversations which often become unintelligible.

Content and documents can be shared instantly from any computer, phone or tablet.

Users can comment on live data, graphs, photos, etc. and can leave comments on the touchscreen (and rework them with apps).

60+ languages are available and automatically translated on the screen.

la Vitre can also be used for:

Events to teleport the speakers on stage

Welcoming visitors to manage several entrances simultaneously

Retail to create a corner shop

Training to increase audience numbers

Digital health for chirurgical planification or training

la Vitre is already used by more than thirty companies, including Natixis, Accenture, Kering, Bouygues Construction, Capgemini, Enedis, Corbion, Engie and others. There are more than 120 active windows worldwide. New windows installed at prestigious partners will soon be announced.

Availability

la Vitre is available in leasing, integrating the software, the Kit la Vitre and the complete hardware for an 86” experience.