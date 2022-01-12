Coolest cars of CES

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the most influential tech event in the world. While innovations of all sorts are featured during the exhibition, most fans are interested in one thing only: the cars. Every year, manufacturers from around the globe present their most innovative concept cars to the motoring world and 2022 was a doozy.

“The themes of sustainability and Internet connectivity continues to be a real focus for manufacturers at CES,” says Nunben Dixon, Head of Gumtree Automotive. “Many manufacturers have devoted their R&D budgets to EV (electric vehicles) and self-driving technology, and the absolute peak of innovation was on full display at CES.”

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX

Mercedes-Benz’s new concept Vision EQXX car is not only a performance masterpiece – it boasts a claimed 1000 kms of range from its battery pack. The battery pack is lighter and nearly half the size of the one in the EQS, with an innovative air-cooling system to reduce the stress on the cells. While EQXX probably won’t hit the mass market, elements will make it to production in 2024.

BMW iX Flow

Personalization has been another popular theme at CES for a number of years, but BMW takes it to the next level with the iX Flow, a colour-changing car that uses an e-paper wrap that can switch from black to white to match your mood. Additional colours will be added in the future.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Bakkies are becoming more popular – nearly one in four new vehicles sold in 2021 were pickups. Chevrolet based their new pickup on the skateboard-platform, unibody shape of the Hummer EV Pickup, reminiscent of the Chevrolet Avalanche. This all-electric pickup will debut in 2023.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis

While this isn’t strictly part of the coolest car category, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis offers OEM clients cloud-connected platforms accessible via an innovative cockpit infotainment system. This digital cockpit will soon be integrated into Volvo, Honda and Renault offerings.

Cadillac Innerspace

GM’s Cadillac Innerspace looks like it came straight from a sci-fi movie. This electric-powered sedan is fully autonomous, with a wraparound LED screen in the front that can play movies or relaxing scenery. The car will also recognize the passenger’s voice the moment they approach the doors.

“While CES 2022 was once again a virtual event, automakers pulled out all the stops. It’s clear that we’ll see exciting electric-powered vehicles on the roads within the next few years,” says Dixon.