CES 2022: Acer unveils Chromebooks for families, students, hybrid work

At CES 2022 this week, Acer unveiled three new Chromebooks designed for consumers needing a secure, easy-to-use, and affordable device for productivity, entertainment and communication. These new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors, and are furnished with everything consumers need, plus exceptional audio and video technology for entertainment and video conferencing.

“This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget,” says James Lin, general manager of notebooks and business IT products, Acer. “Today’s users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they’re at home—these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill.”

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 — Sleek design with 3:2 VertiView Display

With a svelte design and a durable aluminium case, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is the ideal Chromebook to take along to school, passion projects, and work. Powered by the new super-fast MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores for enhanced multitasking, it lets users stay productive all day with exceptional performance and up to 10 hours of battery life. A productivity-boosting VertiView 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio gives users 18% more vertical screen space so they can see more content before needing to scroll. The display’s 2256×1504 resolution panel and 7.7 mm (0.3 in) narrow side bezels serve to highlight these visuals.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513’s convertible design makes it a great choice for people who take their devices with them when they travel. It can transform between four different usage modes, such as tent mode for making the most of space-constrained spaces like trains or aeroplanes and tablet mode for use on-the-go, and features military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability. When out and about, Wi-Fi 6 helps maintain reliable connections to networks and hot spots. In addition, the Chromebook has a backlit keyboard for low-light areas and a USB Type-C port for connecting to peripherals, transferring data and charging mobile devices.

DTS Audio and a pair of upward-facing speakers deliver high-quality and distortion-free sound, whether it’s on a video call for work or school, or while enjoying streamed entertainment. A pair of upward facing microphones complete the package, giving users everything they need for crystal-clear conference calls.

Acer Chromebook 315 — Large 15.6-inch anti-glare display and OceanGlass touchpad

Acer builds on its position as the industry leader in large-screen Chromebooks with the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T), bringing an affordable option to users seeking a device for smooth and effortless multitasking. This portable device keeps users connected, engaged and entertained from different areas of their home—or even while outdoors. The Acer Chromebook 315’s huge FHD IPS 15.6-inch display is anti-glare, so it can be enjoyed on the patio, balcony or garden as well as throughout the home and office. Plus, an optional touch-screen display allows for easy navigation, while the large keyboard has room for a dedicated numeric keypad, a bonus when working on home finances and schoolwork.

Complementing the display’s extra real-estate, the Acer Chromebook 315 includes technology for clear and reliable video conferences. Hybrid workers and students will be seen and heard thanks to a wide field-of-view HDR webcam with flare-reducing technology and a pair of integrated microphones. DTS Audio delivers rich sound with deeper bass, ideal for video calls as well as enjoying games or streamed content, while the latest Intel processors and Wi-Fi 6 provide reliable performance and connectivity. On top of 10 hours of battery life, users will also appreciate two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, one on each side, and the ability to easily transfer videos and photos thanks to a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 315 features an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad which is made entirely out of the ocean-bound plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture, giving it sleek and responsive tactile feedback, contributing to the reduction of plastics adrift in the ocean.

Acer Chromebook 314 — Budget-friendly and portable with an OceanGlass touchpad

Designed for students and families with school-age children, the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is powered by the latest Intel processors for solid everyday performance and features MIL-STD 810H durability. Users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life, plenty long enough to make it through the entire school day, while Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) provides connectivity speeds up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5.

The Acer Chromebook’s 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display features an anti-glare coating so it can be used even in brighter lighting conditions, while its narrow 8.1 mm (0.32 in) side bezels further keep the focus on the visuals and contribute to the Chromebook’s compact size. Users can navigate Chrome OS via the optional multi-touch display, or by using the OceanGlass touchpad that delivers a sleek touch experience and contributes to the reduction of ocean-bound plastic waste.

The Acer Chromebook 314 provides an excellent remote-learning experience with two built-in microphones and a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. DTS Audio delivers full, high-quality, distortion-free sound. A pair of USB Type-C ports completes the packaging, offering users a convenient means to connect to a wide variety of peripherals.

Chrome OS and App Support

The new Acer Chromebooks utilise Chrome OS to deliver fast boot times, ease of use, security, and longer battery life. They support web-based apps and apps on Google Play, so users will have access to all the apps they need for productivity, school, and creativity.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at about R9 650 [USD 599.99]; and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at about R 11 770 [EUR 649].

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at about R4 820 [USD 299.99]; and in EMEA in late Q1 2022 starting at about R7 235 [EUR 399].

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at about R 4 820 [USD 299.99]; and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at about R6700 [EUR 369].