CES 2022: LG to unveil flexible OLED screens

LG Display will be demonstrating how its flexible OLED technology creates new and different lifestyles at CES 2022. This year, the company will showcase two new product concepts to the world – “Virtual Ride” and “Media Chair.” By introducing these two products featuring flexible OLED screens, the company aims to highlight the strong potential and wide versatility of OLED to create new markets.

The Virtual Ride is a futuristic indoor stationary bicycle with three vertical 55-inch OLED displays in front of and above it. The advanced displays come together to form one large, curved, r-shaped display that gives users an immersive view both forward and above. The display that bends to create the ceiling above the rider has a curvature radius that reaches 500R, or a radius of 500mm, the most among existing large displays, which illustrates its flexibility.

In addition, its futuristic, sleek design takes home exercise to a whole new immersive level, greatly improving the mood and ambiance in a room. The OLED displays provide lifelike colours with their vivid picture quality to make one feel like they are cycling outside in a forest or down the street of a European village.

Another new concept to be showcased by LG Display at CES 2022 is the Media Chair, a modern relaxation device seamlessly combining a 55-inch OLED TV display with an extremely comfortable recliner. The screen boasts a curvature radius of 1,500R, the optimal angle for the user, as well as the company’s built-in sound technology Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO), which enables the display to vibrate to make its own sound without the use of external speakers, offering a vivid sense of reality.

The chair display’s pivot function allows the screen to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations at the touch of a button on the display of the armrest. This gives the user the opportunity to customize their immersive viewing experience thanks to the OLED technology to perfectly fit whatever content they want to watch.

The OLED display boasts tens of millions of self-emitting pixels to eliminate the need for a separate backlight, not only permitting it to deliver excellent picture quality but also come in various form factors such as Bendable, Foldable, and Rollable. Thanks to this design characteristic, OLED displays are now being integrated into various areas outside the home including the furniture, construction, shopping, and interior industries.

“We will continue to provide differentiated value to our customers through OLED’s infinite potential while also moving forward with integrating our business into diverse industries,” says Yeo Chun-ho, head of business development division at LG Display.

LG Display will also introduce various cutting-edge products during CES 2022 such as new OLED displays, OLED solutions fused with various fields, and high-end LCD displays designed for the IT industry.