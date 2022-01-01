CES 2022: Leading Lidar player cancels physical presence

Velodyne Lidar will not participate in person at CES 2022 due to the surge in Covid-19 infection rates. It said in a statement that “the health and safety of employees, partners, and the public are the topmost priorities for Velodyne” and were the primary factors in the company’s decision.

Velodyne will still have a digital presence in CES and will host a virtual press conference on 5 January at 21:45 SAST, which can be viewed live via webcast. The webcast link will be available on Velodyne’s ‘Events & Presentations’ webpage at that time. During the 45-minute press conference, CEO Dr. Ted Tewksbury will discuss how the company’s lidar sensors and software are shaping autonomous solutions in a wide range of markets. Additionally, he will share his vision for the future of lidar and what customers can expect from Velodyne in 2022 and beyond.

“At Velodyne, we stand by our vision: science in service of safety,” says Tewksbury. “This carries through in everything we do towards protecting a world in motion. While we were looking forward to connecting in person at CES 2022, to stay true to our commitment to safety, we’ve determined the most responsible course for the well-being of our employees, partners and the public is to forgo attending the event in person. While we will not be attending CES 2022 physically, we welcome engaging with customers and partners on how our lidar technology powers autonomous solutions that bring safety, sustainability, efficiency and privacy benefits.”

It joins major tech companies like Microsoft, Lenovo, Intel, Amazon, GM, Google, Meta, Twitter, Pinterest, AT&T and Waymo, who have all canceled in-person plans for CES.