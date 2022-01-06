CES 2022: Asus creates its first foldable OLED laptop

Incredible unfolds: Asus has worked closely with Intel and BOE Technology Group to unleash Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. The boundary-pushing design offers two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 12.5-inch 1920×1280 displays. Combined with the full-size Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, the folding design provides the versatility of multiple modes — PC, Laptop, Tablet, On-Screen Keyboard, Book, and Extend.

For immersive entertainment, the Pantone Validated, foldable OLED touchscreen — which is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care and has a 100% DCI-P3 gamut — is accompanied by Dolby Vision HDR for ultra-vivid picture quality along with Dolby Atmos immersive audio and a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified sound system.

For next-generation smart capabilities, an HD IR camera works together with Windows Hello and the new Intel Visual Sensing Controller chip to enable several new AI-powered features, including user-presence detection; an integrated colour sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and colour temperature; and a 5 MP webcam with Asus 3D Noise Reduction technology for clearer video calls.

To ensure performance and connectivity, the laptop delivers the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, which support fast charging of the 75 Wh battery and connections to external displays.

Co-engineered with Intel, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED design will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for purchase in the mid-year of 2022.

It’s not all about the screen though. It comes with a keyboard and trackpad accessory to enable touch typing with a large screen. In extend mode. This opens up a new opportunity to enable dual screen-style mobile work.

For more information, visit https://www.asus.com/Laptops/For-Home/Zenbook/Zenbook-17-Fold-OLED-UX9702/.