CES 2022: Qualcomm defines future of automotive tech

At CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week, Qualcomm Technologies is displaying a broad portfolio of automotive solutions within its Snapdragon Digital Chassis system, a set of open cloud-connected platforms that utilise a unified architecture to support enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences that are updateable throughout the lifetime of next-generation vehicles.

It’s ambition: nothing less than accelerating the pace of innovation in the automotive industry.

Automakers have the option to adopt any or all of these platforms across their line-up to offer highly customisable experiences, with features that are continually upgradeable via the cloud:

Snapdragon Ride Platform – an open and programmable platform that addresses the full-spectrum of driver assistance and automated driving (AD) needs from New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to L2+/L3; offering a scalable portfolio of system-on-chip (SoC) processors and accelerators for vision, central compute and high-performance AD needs; a turnkey Arriver based vision stack, a full set of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)/AD features and a flexible architecture that allows automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to bring their own Drive Policy, parking or driver monitoring stack, advanced navigation that can be integrated with Arriver Drive Policy elements. The platform also includes a full support for features, functional safety/SOTIF and system architecture competencies.

“Qualcomm Technologies understands automakers’ needs for differentiation as well as the tremendous opportunity to redefine the automotive and transportation business model,” says Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM of automotive, Qualcomm Technologies. “Through the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, we offer an array of open platforms to rapidly enable connected and intelligent experiences with enhanced safety features. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis allows platforms to stay continually up-to-date with new capabilities after vehicle purchase while allowing the automaker to create new features and services for enhanced customer engagement and services-based business models. We look forward to working with the automotive industry as well as our many partners to provide truly transformative innovations that are scalable, extensible and software-defined.”

The success of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis has been fueled by the growing demand for the breadth of its solutions portfolio and open platform which simplifies broad collaborations with leading automotive companies. Today, at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to share the broad industry support for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis.