CES 2021: LG to unveil new InstaView fridges

At the first virtual CES, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil new InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators that boast upgraded features and design innovations. The side-by-side refrigerator models feature a larger glass panel along with a modern flat door design, new UVnano technology built into the water dispenser to reduce bacteria, and the LG Craft Ice(spherical ice) inside. LG is also introducing models with new InstaView voice recognition technology.

The LG InstaView panel illuminates the interior of the refrigerator with two quick knocks on the transparent glass, so users can see inside without opening the door. Door-in-Door technology helps organise food for quick access to often-used items without having to open the entire refrigerator. New 2021 side-by-side models offer a 23% larger, more immersive tinted glass panel that complements the stainless-steel flat door panel design.

LG’s new InstaView refrigerators also incorporate UVnano technology that harnesses the power of light to help maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser. First introduced in 2017 on the company’s most premium water dispenser products, UVnano helps remove up to 99.99% of bacteria on the refrigerator’s dispenser after 24 hours.

The 2021 LG InstaView refrigerator lineup, a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation winner, will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021, starting on January 11.