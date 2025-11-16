Africa Tech Festival: Cassava unveils AI exchange

Cassava AI CEO Ahmed El Beheiry, Cassava CMO Ifeoma Jibunoh, and OpenAI Africa lead Emmanuel Lubanzadio. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Digital infrastructure provider Cassava Technologies has launched a “one stop shop” that enables mobile network operators (MNOs) to partner with the platform and bundle large language models (LLMs) into their data packages.

Revealed at AfricaCom last week, Cassava AI Multi Model Exchange (CAIMEx) brings AI models together under a locally managed system to give operators streamlined access to a variety of AI tools.

“Telecom operators have always been challenged with the use of their pipe without really creating value,” said Cassava AI CEO Ahmed El Beheiry during a panel discussion at AfricaCom.

He said this connectivity layer has historically generated limited value beyond basic internet and voice services.

“Now with the tremendous increase in AI models, our users are accessing the models without really creating value for all of us. So, we went across the globe to create this multi-model exchange.”

He said the platform will enable MNOs to bundle LLMs with their data packages, giving them a way to add value beyond connectivity. CAIMEx supports different models, including Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini.

The company says these models make CAIMEx a versatile and future-ready AI hub. CAIMEx aims to delivers speed, scalability, and security to help organisations make the most of AI. It can be used to support customer engagement, operational efficiency, and the development of new digital services.

CAIMEx aims to keep data within Africa to meet data sovereignty, privacy, and compliance requirements. The service is hosted in Cassava’s regional AI facilities. The platform is intended to extend access to AI tools to mobile subscribers and SMEs across the continent, in addition to larger enterprises.

Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Cassava AI.

“Plus, this will allow for local billing, which is ease of access to the mobile operator, said Beheiry. “Plus, CAIMEx products will be connected to the AI factory.”

“Since day one, we planned to have five centres of AI compute all over Africa. The one in Cape Town is to serve the southern part of Africa. We are planning a second one to follow soon in Egypt. This will be followed by Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

“These will be the five centres of interconnected AI data centres of compute power to serve all African regions. This will definitely be the bedrock of the digital infrastructure that will allow African startups, African innovators and Africans to really infuse AI in all industries. This is definitely the gate to Africa’s AI future.”

“With its growing AI ecosystem Africa has the potential to be more than a consumer of AI technologies imported to the continent. Through CAIMEx, Cassava is creating a bridge between global innovation and African ambition, giving every MNO the ability to offer subscribers world-class AI tools and LLMs easily and affordably.”

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.