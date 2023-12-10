Detect lies, solve crimes, in ‘Poker Face’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Mystery series ‘Poker Face’ begins streaming on Showmax today, starring Natasha Lyonne as the human-lie-detector.

Charlie Cale, a casino worker armed with an uncanny ability to detect lies, embarks on a journey of investigation and justice following the tragic murder of a close friend in Poker Face. The protagonist, played by Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black), traverses the roads, encountering a diverse array of characters and peculiar crimes that demand her attention and sleuthing skills.

The Peacock Original introduces a new cast of characters and a perplexing crime for Cale to solve in each episode.

The series, created by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for his work on Knives Out and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, unfolds as a narrative filled with intrigue, crime, and a stellar cast.

Stars included Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), along with Oscar nominees Hong Chau (The Whale), Nick Nolte (Warrior), and Chloë Sevigny (Big Love). Joining the lineup are Emmy winners Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception), Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), and Cherry Jones (Succession), alongside Emmy nominees Benjamin Bratt (Law & Order), Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and Judith Light (The Menu, Shining Vale).

Poker Face earned the title of the 10th best-reviewed series of 2023 on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 98% critic’s rating. The show is contender for four Emmy awards, including Lead Actress (Lyonne) and Guest Actress (Light).

Watch the first season of Poker Face, streaming from today (11 December) on Showmax.