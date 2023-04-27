Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The camera maker says the new RF 100-300mm F2.8L IS USM demonstrates its commitment to the EOS R System.

Canon South Africa has launched its latest super telephoto zoom lens, the RF 100-300mm F2.8L IS USM, which it claims marks a new generation of such devices. The lens reimagines the EF 300mm f/2.8 as a zoom lens, while maintaining prime level quality, to expand the EOS R System and RF lens range for photographers and videographers. With a minimum focusing distance of 1.8 metres and a maximum magnification of 0.16x, the compact and lightweight RF 100-300mm F2.8L IS USM lens is aimed at sports enthusiasts and professionals, from indoor sports to motorsports.

Canon says the lens demonstrates its commitment to the EOS R System.

The lens is the lightest in its class at 2.59kg and features a constant f/2.8 fixed aperture throughout the zoom range thanks to the RF mount at the heart of the EOS R System, while offering fast and accurate autofocus and tracking. It is also fully compatible with the range of Canon RF extenders, meaning sports, news, and wildlife photographers can avoid switching between lenses during a shoot.

The lens offers excellent durability and reliability for daily professional use, featuring dust and weather seals to provide resistance to adverse weather and harsh environments. A new Image Stabiliser mechanism based on Canon’s L-series super telephoto lenses enables 5.5 stops of stabilisation when used by itself and 6 stops when combined with in-body image stabilisation. It is also the first Canon super telephoto lens to feature a Dual Nano USM motor, ensuring high-speed focusing and image quality throughout the zoom range.

Canon has also released a Neural network Image Processing Tool that can upscale images by 200%. Built using deep learning AI technology and Canon’s image expertise, the tool is available as part of Canon’s Neural network Image Processing plan or as a standalone app for Windows 10 and 11 users. Existing plan users can access the app at no extra charge.

RF 100-300mm F2.8L IS USM Key Features:

100-300mm focal range

f/2.8 constant zoom

Lightest in its class at 2.59kgi

5.5 stops of Optical Image Stabiliser, with 6-stops when combined with a camera which features an in-Body Image Stabiliser (IBIS)

Silent, fast autofocus, using Dual Nano USM motor



