World’s smallest premium commercial laptops come to SA

DCC has brought the Dell Latitude Ultralight 7340 and 7440 into the country.

The Dell Latitude Ultralight 7340 (13”) and 7440 (14”) are now available in South Africa, from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC).

According to Dell, these are the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch and 14-inch premium commercial laptops. The Latitude 7340 weighs under 1kg while the Latitude 7440 weighs slightly over 1kg. These laptops are designed for maximum mobility and productivity.

The Ultralights’ chassis are fully magnesium which make it lightweight and extremely durable. The laptops come in a new “river” colour, a blue/grey blend that offers a premium and modern look. The Ultralights offer a 16:10 aspect ratio and come with 5 Megapixel camera and 5G for enhanced collaboration.

The Ultralights feature Dell’s new mini-LED battery-saving backlit keyboard technology that reduces power drain by the keyboard by up to 75%. The laptops also feature Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design, which enables maximum productivity powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The FHD+ displays feature taller 16:10 aspect ratios with 5% more screen space. Options for Touch, QHD+ resolution (14” only), ComfortView Plus, and battery-saving Super Low Power displays are also available.

The Ultralights also have intelligent audio with Neural Noise Cancellation which includes AI-based background noise reduction. Thermal innovations optimise performance with new rear venting and user selectable thermal tables. Layers of security features safeguard which include anywhere-work hardware and firmware defence.

“The Dell Ultralight 7000 series is ideal for team leaders, directors and project managers who require a high-performance machine with seamless collaboration and connectivity for at-the-desk or on-the-go versatility,” says George Lodewick, Dell EMC desktop and notebook specialist at DCC.

