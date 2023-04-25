Hootsuite brings AI to social content

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The company claims OwlyWriter AI will help users overcome day-to-day creative block on social media.

Hootsuite, a global leader in the social media management space, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered content generator, OwlyWriter AI.

It makes extravagant claims,yet a press release announcing the product was as hype-ridden as the worst output of bad public relations writing, suggesting that any of its AI output should be carefully vetted before use. That said, OwlyWriter AI does meet a widespread need.

Hootsuite provided the following information:

OwlyWriter AI has been developed as a clear, step-by-step tool that requires very little information to generate post ideas and captions that are tailored to social. This content creation tool provides social marketers the opportunity to automate content creation tasks that will help simplify writing processes, spark innovation and inspiration, save time and boost efficiency in workflows.

“When we asked our customers the biggest challenge they face as social media managers, nearly one-third of them told us it was ‘difficulty coming up with content ideas’,” said Natalia Williams, chief product officer, Hootsuite. “With our customers at the heart of our product experience, we set out to design a tool that would make social-first content creation seriously easy, and help our customers break away from the ‘sea of content sameness’ on social all at once.”

Eliminating ‘starting from scratch’ with OwlyWriter AI

Hootsuite’s AI-powered content generator, OwlyWriter AI, leverages Generative Pre-trained Transformer technology (GPT) and prompt engineering to help make content creation simpler for its customers — all while eliminating the feeling of staring at a blank canvas. To get social creative juices flowing, this AI-powered content tool will help inspire social content ideas, generate brand-new formula-driven copy, turn web content into social posts, and rewrite top-performing posts with just a few simple prompts. Here are the five ways OwlyWriter AI can help generate content for social use cases:

Repurpose top-performing posts: by identifying best performing organic content, OwlyWriter AI helps re-write content that is proven to drive engagement and reach to recreate the magic without the duplication.

by identifying best performing organic content, OwlyWriter AI helps re-write content that is proven to drive engagement and reach to recreate the magic without the duplication. Write brand-new captions: guiding users through a menu of options, OwlyWriter AI instantly turns answers into captions that can be tailored to social channels, or can be inspired by unique copywriting styles such as HOOK (Headline, Offer, Unique angle, Kicker), AMP (Attention, Marketing Positioning, Proof), WIIFM (What’s In It For Me), AIDA (Attention, Interest, Desire, Action).

guiding users through a menu of options, OwlyWriter AI instantly turns answers into captions that can be tailored to social channels, or can be inspired by unique copywriting styles such as HOOK (Headline, Offer, Unique angle, Kicker), AMP (Attention, Marketing Positioning, Proof), WIIFM (What’s In It For Me), AIDA (Attention, Interest, Desire, Action). Get content inspiration and get started: thinking of OwlyWriter AI as an extension of the creative content team, users can feed simple prompts to generate content ideas and accompanying post options.

thinking of OwlyWriter AI as an extension of the creative content team, users can feed simple prompts to generate content ideas and accompanying post options. Produce topical social posts: by providing OwlyWriter AI with a link to web content, such as a recent blog post or thought-provoking article, content from that webpage can easily be generated and turned into a social post.

by providing OwlyWriter AI with a link to web content, such as a recent blog post or thought-provoking article, content from that webpage can easily be generated and turned into a social post. Boost audience engagement through key dates: to help social marketers tap into popular holidays, OwlyWriter AI can generate relevant celebratory content ideas — in turn, increasing timely engagement on social.

Hootsuite is launching OwlyWriter AI as an open beta to its customers free of cost, for a limited time, to collect valuable feedback that will inform OwlyWriter AI’s continued innovation. These insights will help deliver more tailored improvements to the content tool as Hootsuite works to embed OwlyWriter AI throughout its entire product experience and content creation workflows for customers.

“We’re committed to continue building OwlyWriter AI’s powerful end-to-end social publishing capabilities into the multiple touchpoints where our customers struggle to come up with content ideas, create engaging posts and populate blank social content calendars. That is the future of OwlyWriter AI,” said Williams.

For more information visit: OwlyWriter AI Social Media AI Writer & Content Generation Tool – Hootsuite