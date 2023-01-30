Canon launches PTZ apps

Canon launches apps on its Add-On Applications system that allow for new functionality for video production.

Canon has expanded the functionality of its pan–tilt–zoom (PTZ) cameras with two apps that allow users to add functionality for video production. Canon’s auto tracking application RA-AT001 and the auto loop application RA-AL001 build on market demand to create a powerful standalone solution for video production without the need for external hardware.

These are paid applications, but can be configured. Coupled with Canon’s 4K camera technology, they offer a solution for a broad range of scenarios, from higher education, to corporate, live events, broadcast and houses of worship.

The applications will launch with support for the CR-N700 camera, Canon’s flagship indoor 4K remote PTZ camera. Canon will also expand the line-up of applications provided by its system, as well as its line-up of compatible remote camera models.

Canon Europe provided the following information on the applications:

Auto Tracking

Powered by Canon’s advanced drive mechanism in its PTZ cameras, this auto tracking application automatically tracks people with precision, to ensure they are always framed and in-shot, without the intervention of a camera operator. This enables both single and multi-camera shoots to be filmed without the need of a camera operator, reducing the burden on AV staff or operators, whilst still capturing high-quality, professional content.

Performing visual analysis in-camera, the system has exceptional tracking capabilities, from full-body, upper body, shoulders-up and other viewpoints, as well as speeds ranging from slow to brisk walking. The camera’s precision and the smooth drive work in synergy with the pan/tilt mechanism for high quality footage straight from the camera.

With a broad range of adjustment functions including Composition, Tracking Sensitivity and Priority Display Area, the CR-N700 can be customised for a multitude of different use cases, such as live production or corporate events, enabling professional looking content capture without the hassle. With the Composition feature, operators can set the optimal position to ensure the subject is always well framed, while the tracking sensitivity offers up to ten levels of adjustments, meaning it can be used for a variety of use cases.

Auto Loop Application

Canon also announced its auto loop application, which enables the camera to follow a pre-programmed, automated pan/tilt/zoom movement without the need for an operator to manually change the shot. This is perfect for situations where operators must make simple repeated camera movements, such as live music events for instance where the shot would move from the drummer, to lead singer, to audience and then back again. This allows directors and operators to concentrate on switching and framing with other cameras, reducing workload, and saving labour and personnel.

Two movement pattern options, loop or back-and-forth, give greater flexibility to choose movements that suit each shooting environment. To ensure footage looks natural amongst a multi-camera set up, the application offers smooth adjustment of start-stop acceleration/deceleration to simulate manual camera movements. These features are easily programmable via a single screen, where operators can apply position and route settings and even access a preview, as well as control the speed of movement and duration of pause at each position.

The applications will be available to download from April 2023 for use with the CR-N700. Other PTZ cameras will be supported in due course.