Audi adds 43 EV charging stations in SA 

The car-maker has invested R45-million into state-of-the art charging technology, and now adds the first DC 200kW charger with solar power back-up.

Audi has rolled out 43 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across South Africa, including the first DC 200kW ultra-fast charger with solar power back-up in the country.

Audi South Africa has installed the chargers in partnership with Rubicon and says they can accommodate a total of 57 EV cars simultaneously, at varying capacities, regardless of model or brand ownership.

This is in addition to the brand’s contribution of 70 EV charging connection points nationwide a year ago, when Audi was the first to bring ultra-fast chargers to South Africa.

The 200kW charger, installed at the Mall of Africa, allows the EV battery of an e-tron GT to be recharged within 15 minutes. The solar photovoltaic (PV) system installed at Mall of Africa is one of the largest of its kind in the Southern hemisphere, making this installation a powerful statement towards sustainable charging.

The rest of this second phase of infrastructure investment comprises four 100kW (DC), eight 60kW (DC), five 25kW (DC) and twenty-five 22kW (AC) fast EV charger installations at convenient locations across the country to serve all EV customers. The commissioning of the first and second phase of charging infrastructure means that Audi and partners GridCars and Rubicon, have installed 76 fast and ultra-fast EV chargers across South Africa, representing about 28% of public charging stations in the country.

“The rollout of our second phase of EV charging stations is the next step in realising our vision of sustainable mobility and living our mantra that the Future is an Attitude,” says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa. “EVs are the future of mobility and we’re investing not just in hardware infrastructure, but in making electric mobility simpler and more widely available for South Africans, thus enabling the local EV market to grow. By fulfilling our promise from early 2022, we’re demonstrating our commitment to helping take SA into the future of mobility”.

The partnership between Audi, GridCars and Rubicon includes a roaming agreement, which allows billing cards to be interoperable across the two networks, making charging even easier, seamless and accessible for Audi e-tron customers and users of other EV brands.

Greg Blandford, director of Rubicon Energy & E-mobility, says that as public interest in EVs grows, so will the drive to integrate charging infrastructure, renewable energy and energy storage systems.

“Rubicon is fully immersed and committed to the advancement of renewable energy and deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in South Africa,” he says. “The global adoption of artificial intelligence, smart devices, greener technologies and carbon reduction initiatives has highlighted and accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles. Local availability of more and more EVs, coupled with the increase in fossil fuel costs, will be a major catalyst for EV adoption in South Africa.”

Sauer says: “While load shedding is a reality to which South Africans have become accustomed, it is worth pointing out that our charging network also capitalises on solar installations, where possible, to keep the charging stations optimally operational,” says Sauer. “With a range between 350 and 480km the Audi e-tron models typically do not require a charge every day, so depending on driving style and daily commuting distances, owners will be able to find their nearest charging station and charge their vehicles regularly, with ease.”

The newly added 43 chargers are spread across the provinces as follows:

Gauteng 15 W Cape 11 E Cape 10 KZN 4 Mpumalanga 2 Free State 1 Total 43

All 76 Audi-branded charging stations are part of the charging network that can be accessed here: https://www.chargestations.co.za/oemportal/audi/