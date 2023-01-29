Power off makes way for Power-M

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Huawei unveils Power-M backup with 24 hours power supply for multiple household items, aiming to reduce the impact of power failure.

Huawei has introduced a new backup power solution for homes, the HUAWEI Power-M, along with an updated FusionSolar App.

Huawei Power-M is a small hybrid power solution that integrates grid, solar, DG and battery. It is widely used in off-grid and unreliable grid areas and provides reliable and stable backup power for residences, apartments, and the like.

The stackable modular design allows the system to be customised, providing a maximum of 15kW with 45kWh storage. Power-M also supports various power sources and uses the safest electrochemical cell material, lithium iron phosphate, and supports a very wide voltage range from 90V – 300V.

Power-M can be used for TV, refrigerators, aircon, geysers and stoves. Its power supply can last up to 24 hours and adapts to complex power grids and shock current.

Its power makes it a safe and reliable choice as a residential power backup solution. Users can also use the FusionSolar mobile phone app to check the status of their system’s running and energy yield anytime, from anywhere.

The device is elegant and streamlined, but is likely to come with a hefty price-tag, and potential buyers should compare prices carefully.