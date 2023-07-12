Canon plug-n-play scanner aims at home business

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The imageFormula R30 document scanner is designed to change the way small offices manage their documents.

The new imageFormula R30 document scanner, launched by Canon South Africa last week, promises to allow users to plug-in and play in less than 60 seconds. This makes it ideal for scanner users who seek productivity, convenience, and ease of use.

The scanner is compatible with both Windows and Mac devices, making it suitable for single users as well as those working in shared spaces that contain a combination of different devices. The scanner includes a wide range of functions and has the ability to handle documents in a variety of sizes – including business cards, invoices, photos, and records. For extra productivity, there is also no need to separate these document types, as the device can batch scan double-sided 60 sheets of mixed documents.

Automatic features detect size and colour, de-skew, and correct orientation, helping to save time and ensure quality without the need to constantly adjust settings. It is equipped with built-in CaptureOnTouch Lite software, so documents can be converted into a range of file formats, including PDF, TIFF, JPEG, and PNG – as well as being searchable using key words.

The imageFormula R30 consumes less than 10W of electricity during operation and is packaged in reusable materials, such as paper and biodegradable plastic, with no polystyrene. Its low weight of less than 3kg also allows for efficient transport.