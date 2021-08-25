Jaguar noise-cancel tech reduces driver fatigue

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed new noise cancellation technology that removes unwanted road and tyre sounds from the cabin and provides a quieter and more refined experience for drivers and passengers.

The technology, introduced on the new Jaguar F-Pace, new Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar, is capable of lowering unwanted noise peaks by 10dB and overall noise levels by 3-4dB – the equivalent of turning down the in-car sound system by four ‘steps’. This significant reduction in exposure to low-frequency noises up to 300Hz can help prevent driver fatigue on longer journeys.

Fatigue affects the ability of a driver to deal with hazards or unexpected events, with tired motorists recording an average reaction time increase of 16.72% compared to those fully alert. Reducing accidents and improving driver wellbeing is a key part of Jaguar Land Rover’s journey to Destination Zero: an ambition to make societies safer and healthier and our environments cleaner through relentless innovation.

Active road noise cancellation, enabled by Silentium’s Active Acoustics technology, uses sensors on each wheel to constantly monitor the vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. By monitoring in real-time, unexpected noises from potholes or rough surfaces can be isolated and removed.

The cancellation sound is played through the Meridian sound system, with the vehicle monitoring cabin occupancy to optimise active road noise cancellation performance for all drivers and passengers. The technology offers a no-compromise solution to balancing refinement, vehicle weight and driving dynamics for a complete premium feel.

Active road noise cancellation combines with engine noise cancellation on the new Jaguar F-Pace and new Range Rover Velar with the P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain to further enhance the sense of wellbeing. The pioneering system allows the PHEV variant to be refined for lower CO2 emissions and efficiency with no impact on driver experience.

Iain Suffield, Jaguar Land Rover refinement advanced technologies specialist said: “We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times. This research is all part of the journey to Destination Zero.”

Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover chief medical officer, added: “Active road noise cancellation technology not only has the potential to improve road safety but also wellbeing and quality of life for our customers. In a post-coronavirus world, where a ‘new normal’ is emerging, we expect customer expectations of private transport to change. An extra focus will be placed on safe, clean mobility where personal space, wellbeing and hygiene carry a premium.”

New technologies and materials are being developed to meet the changing mobility world at Jaguar Land Rover with today’s vehicles designed to help improve passenger wellbeing, including a Driver Condition Monitor and Cabin Air Ionisation with PM 2.5 filtration.

For more information about Destination Zero please visit: https://www.jaguarlandrover.com/2019/destination-zero