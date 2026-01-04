MG3: Small but mighty

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

MG has managed to pack an impressive amount of technology into a small and lively package, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The first thing that caught my attention in the MG3 was the digital environment. The hatchback offers a fully digital instrument cluster that is crisp, modern, and easily legible. Everything feels deliberate, as if MG wanted to remind drivers that small cars need not feel basic or outdated.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The infotainment system continues this theme. Dominating the centre of the dashboard is a sharp touchscreen that houses the key features, including smartphone integration, navigation, vehicle settings, and media. The menus are laid out in a logical fashion, and the response time is quick, giving the car a premium feel. Android Auto connected with a Type A cable.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The MG 3 leans heavily into technology with its safety features. The car is fitted with an array of driver-assistance systems, including lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert. While testing these features, I found them to be finely tuned, with the beeping being a bit irritating. The lane departure system nudges the wheel. The adaptive cruise control handled highway traffic while adjusting speed smoothly and maintaining a safe distance without creating that awkward rubber-band sensation from which some systems suffer. These touches collectively make the MG 3 feel far more mature.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The seats in the MG3 are comfortable and firm. The front seats are adjusted manually, which is surprising for a car with so much tech, although not unusual for its price point.

The MG3 is efficient and sophisticated. As someone who spends a great deal of time hopping between vehicles of all shapes and sizes, it is refreshing when a car arrives that feels both uncomplicated and cleverly equipped.

*Pricing for the MG3 starts at R269,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.