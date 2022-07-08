A Quiet Place Part II – Coming soon to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The sequel to the 2018’s Oscar-nominated post-apocalyptic horror, A Quiet Place Part II, will become available to stream on Showmax from 14 July.

Shhh… A Quiet Place Part II pits the Abbott family against the terrors of the outside world as they're forced to venture into the unknown, where the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

Part II was named Best Horror at the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards, where Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Millicent Simmonds were nominated as Best Actor and Actress in the category. BAFTA nominee Emily Blunt, Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou, and Emmy-nominated writer-director John Krasinski co-star.

Part II was the 15th biggest box office hit of 2021 globally and has a 91% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus says, “A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.”

