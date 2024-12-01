F5.5G – the next big leap in broadband

Launch of the Africa Broadband Outlook 2024, Photo supplied

The recent Africa Broadband Forum 2024 in Cape Town explored strategies for expanding fibre infrastructure and enhancing connectivity on the continent.

The recent Africa Broadband Forum 2024 (BBAF 2024) in Cape Town brought the new connectivity technology of 5.5G to the fore.

Under the theme, F5.5G Accelerating All-Optical Connectivity in Africa, the Forum focused on advancing fibre broadband development across Africa by fostering discussions on policy frameworks, technological innovation and industry best practices.

Over 150 experts and industry leaders from international organisations, government agencies, and telecom operators gathered to explore strategies for expanding fibre infrastructure and enhancing connectivity on the continent.

In an opening keynote address, Kim Jin, vice president of Huawei’s optical business product line, emphasised that Huawei will work with fibre industry sectors to build an intelligent, all-optical access network. In the process, it would take advantage of opportunities for coverage monetisation, bandwidth monetisation, and experience monetisation to achieve business success and accelerate the development of Africa’s digital economy.

In a keynote titled Enabling Next Generation Global Broadband Industry, World Broadband Association (WBBA) secretary-general Martin Creaner discussed global trends in broadband connectivity, noting advancements in speed, intelligence, and accessibility.

Key industry leaders shared insights and successful strategies from across the African broadband sector. Eswatini Post and Telecommunication Company (EPTC) said the EPTC, originally a copper-based carrier, has leveraged national broadband goals, optimised resources, adopted cutting-edge technologies, and embraced generational advancements to transform their network.

Representing a successful FMC (Fixed-Mobile Convergence) strategy within African mobile operators, Safaricom outlined recent innovations in its FMC strategy and home broadband offerings. MTN Nigeria summarised four major experiences in ice-breaking: strategy-driven, precise investment, quality-first, and ecological cooperation. Kenya’s State Department for Housing and Urban Development highlighted important progress made in updating building codes of all new buildings with fibre to accelerate digital super highway implementation.

The Africa Broadband Forum 2024 saw the release of the 2024 Broadband Africa White Paper, jointly presented by the secretary-general of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and leading consulting firm Africa Analysis. This white paper outlines the vision and roadmap for fibre broadband development across Africa’s “initial “, “developing “, and “leading” markets through 2030, drawing on both global and African best practices.

The white paper envisions that Africa’s broadband penetration will surpass 30% by 2030. With fibre connections comprising over half of broadband users. It further details strategic policies and business pathways essential for achieving widespread broadband access across the continent.

The Optical Industry Development Pioneer Award was presented to organisations and individuals who have made longstanding contributions to advancing Africa’s fibre industry. Leaders from prominent international bodies, including the (WBBA), African Telecommunications Union (ATU), and Digital Council Africa (DCA) participated in the award ceremony, celebrating the dedication and achievements of these industry pioneers.

Now in its sixth year, Broadband Africa Forum has solidified its role as a key platform for industry exchange across region. By bringing together expertise from across Africa, the forum supports countries in refining broadband policies, promoting technological innovation, and sharing best practices.