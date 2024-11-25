Data centres are reshaping Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

ADC aims to redefine the role of these giant facilities in Africa, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Forget the Internet, forget ChatGPT, forget even the latest smartphone – or at least, you would if it were not for the humble data centre.

These unassuming, often windowless behemoths are the throbbing heart of the internet, pumping data like blood through the veins of the digital world. In Africa, where the digital pulse is racing faster by the day, they are becoming the continent’s new economic powerhouses.

Digital transformation has become such a business cliché that we rarely pause to consider its physical foundations. Yet, across Africa, these massive industrial facilities are rising to meet an almost insatiable appetite for data processing and storage.

As the continent’s appetite for streaming, cloud computing, and AI grows, such facilities are evolving from functional repositories to the backbone of the digital economy. The scale of their expansion, the sophistication of their technology, and their commitment to sustainability paint a picture of a sector rising to meet a pivotal moment.

The numbers tell a compelling story. While global tech giants grab headlines with AI adventures, Africa’s data consumption is quietly exploding. According to Mordor Intelligence, South Africa’s data centre energy demand alone is set to nearly double from 435MW to 829MW by 2029. That’s equivalent to adding a small power station every year, to keep our digital lives running.

African Data Centres (ADC), one of the continent’s key players, is leading this transformation with bold ambitions, according to interim CEO Finhai Munzara, Speaking to us during the recent Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, he said the company was not just growing its footprint – it was redefining the role of data centres in Africa.

“We are creating a network of African hyperscale data centres,” he said. “We have what we believe is the largest network of Pan-African hyperscale data centres, located in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, and Lagos, and we’re expanding further west.”

“The next decade will be defined by data. Africa’s ability to compete globally will depend on the infrastructure we’re building today.”

One of the company’s biggest strengths, he said, was its ability to deliver consistently across diverse markets. “We provide the same level of service across the continent. Whether it’s security, redundancy, or operational protocols, clients can expect uniform excellence in every region we operate. “

While the rest of the world frets about AI’s power hunger – with data centre demand growing at a rapid 21% annually in the USA – Africa’s immediate challenge is more basic: keeping up with our streaming and cloud computing needs. ADC, for instance, recently added 12 megawatts of renewable energy to its Cape Town facility.

According to Dean Matteucci, data centre category head at distributors Rectron, every watt counts. “From choosing the right power distribution systems to optimizing HVAC for cooling, every detail impacts efficiency,” he said.

Matteucci, pointed to another fascinating trend: the rise of connected devices. By the end of 2024, we will have nearly 19-billion Internet of Things devices globally, each generating data that needs to be processed and stored somewhere.

The technical challenges are mind-boggling. The facilities need to maintain temperatures with the precision of a wine cellar – not too hot, not too cold, not too humid, not too dry. Even a small variation can shut down sensitive equipment.

Modern data centres are incorporating everything from advanced power solutions to sophisticated cooling systems. Some are exploring more efficient power distribution systems, with massive implications for consumption.

In the shadow of the towering facilities lies a deep irony: the very infrastructure enabling Africa’s digital revolution is pushing the power grid to its limits. How the tension between digital ambition and physical constraints is resolve may well determine the continent’s economic future. The race is on to find solutions before digital dreams outpace the ability to power them.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

