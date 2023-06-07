AppDate
Britbox comes to DStv
Subscribers to DStv will be able to add the best of British TV to their existing bill.
BritBox, the subscription video streaming service that brings the best of British TV to viewers around the world, is now available to DStv subscribers in South Africa.
The service was launched yesterday (6 June) as an app on the DStv Explora Ultra and Streama devices and as an add-to-bill option for all DStv subscribers. BritBox offers a wide range of new and exclusive titles, with hundreds of hours of classic content, including dramas, comedies, crime, documentaries, lifestyle shows and murder mysteries.
“We’re delighted to add BritBox to the range of services our customers can enjoy on our devices, with the added benefit of paying only one bill for all their entertainment,” said Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.
“By making it easy for our subscribers to access and enjoy world-class entertainment in one place, we’re always prioritising a better customer experience. DStv Explora Ultra and Streama are enablers for MultiChoice’s partnership with BritBox, which offers more content, ease of subscription and payment, with the digital world presenting an opportunity for a more enhanced video-on-demand experience.”
Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International, said: “Through this new partnership with MultiChoice we will bring BritBox’s unparalleled Original series to DStv subscribers across South Africa, express from the UK, as well as the largest collection of British programming, all in one place.
“This includes exclusive new hits such as Stonehouse, starring Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen, Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton and dark comedy The Cleaner. MultiChoice joins our list of prestigious international partners as we continue to delight quality-seeking audiences and our more than three million subscribers across the world.”
DStv viewers already have access to over 140 channels of local and international movies, series, documentaries, sport, news, kids and educational content. The addition of the BritBox app to a DStv Explora Ultra and Streama connected to the internet opens the door to expertly curated content, available ad-free and on-demand.
The BritBox streaming service costs R99.99 per month after a 7-day Free Trial. To add BritBox to a DStv bill go to WhatsApp, message the words “add BritBox” to 060 060 3788 and follow the instructions.