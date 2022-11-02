Be the boss in this action adventure

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Bound by Blades, a fantasy game that is “Simple to learn, hard to master”, arrives on PCs this month.

Indie publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Zeth will release their new adventure game Bound by Blades this month on Windows PC.

Bound by Blades is an action-RPG (role-playing game), in which the player takes on the role of a mysterious knight who travels across different worlds in search of the most difficult opponents. Players fight different bosses, one after another, in a format known as boss rush-style.

Each boss has their own attack patterns, skills and various powers, as players fight various creatures and gods from Greek, Scandinavian, Slavic and Egyptian mythologies. Journey through the realm of Ashmyr, confront ferocious foes, collect loot, and craft new epic gear to fortify yourself for the challenges ahead. This “simple to learn, hard to master” RPG features optional two-player co-op for optimal combat strategising.

In the trailer, solo developer Zeth narrates Bound By Blades’ emphasis on challenging combat, crafting, and co-op. Envisioned as a simple, casual version of a boss-rush experience with a focus on fun,it features satisfying and challenging boss fights coupled with a gorgeous, digitally-drawn world and imaginative characters.

In the slay-and-conquer style of Monster Hunter and Eldest Souls, players defeat powerful enemies, harvest their loot, and use these materials to craft better and stronger equipment. However, Bound by Blades revamps this formula in a way that makes it more approachable and for the casual player. The story is set in a high fantasy world where players can choose from three different characters, each featuring their own playstyle. Master the game’s unique combat system, battle the evil forces of the Ilcyon and save the land of Ashmry from certain doom.

Key Features of Bound by Blades:

Beast Tamer : Slay colossal monsters through perilous combat, and learn their manoeuvres in order to survive the battles and come out ahead. Harvest their remains and utilize them to craft a sweet new set of gear!

Slay colossal monsters through perilous combat, and learn their manoeuvres in order to survive the battles and come out ahead. Harvest their remains and utilize them to craft a sweet new set of gear! Intuitive Controls and Unique Combat : Bound by Blades is designed for players of all skill levels, allowing any adventurer to embark on this challenging journey. Employ a variety of manoeuvres like Quick and Strong Attacks, Combos, Combo Finishers, and enjoy over 30 craftable sets of armour and 30 unique weapons.

Bound by Blades is designed for players of all skill levels, allowing any adventurer to embark on this challenging journey. Employ a variety of manoeuvres like Quick and Strong Attacks, Combos, Combo Finishers, and enjoy over 30 craftable sets of armour and 30 unique weapons. Sit, Stay, Quest : Enlist the help of pets as your reliable companions to handle your fetch quests or join your side in battle. Feed them to become more powerful and use special items found on your quest to help them evolve.

Enlist the help of pets as your reliable companions to handle your fetch quests or join your side in battle. Feed them to become more powerful and use special items found on your quest to help them evolve. The Challenge is Yours : Stuck on a boss, despite memorizing their unique attack pattern? change the settings on the go and select from three different difficulties. Remember, each encounter increases in difficulty with each defeated foe!

Stuck on a boss, despite memorizing their unique attack pattern? change the settings on the go and select from three different difficulties. Remember, each encounter increases in difficulty with each defeated foe! Choose your Fighter: There is no such thing as a “one size fits all” playstyle in Bound by Blades. Select and swap between the game’s three main characters, each with their own battle styles and gear: Teo the Kuza cat, Guren the Fangorian bunny, and Kotathe Oxbourne ox.

Bound by Blades launches on 15 November 2022 and is available to wishlist on Steam and GOG. The game launches on Nintendo Switch and iOS/Android mobile devices in 2023.