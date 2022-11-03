Digital Mobility Fund selects 60 acts for streaming grant

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Concerts SA plays “a catalytic, vital role” in an initiative to keep the South African live music industry operating.

Concerts SA has announced 60 music projects awarded grant support from the fifth instalment of the Digital Mobility Fund (DMF).

Created in 2020 as an active response to challenges faced by the live music scene in South Africa at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the DMF is funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Norwegian Embassy, together with SAMRO.

Over 300 eligible applications were received. After a rigorous adjudication process, 60 applicants were selected to receive support. Each DMF micro grant of R30,000 is expected to be used for subsidizing the planning and execution of a concert that will either be streamed live or recorded for a delayed broadcast. All 60 concerts will be recorded with a live audience.

In the video on this page, watch 2021 recipients, the Sydney Mavundla Quartet, perform at The Theatre Linden in Johannesburg on 11 November 2021.

This year’s applications mirrored the rich and diverse cultures of South Africa. with support given to established and emerging artists of different genres of music. Projects awarded grants in this round of include Afrikan Roots, Brenda Mtambo, Craig Lucas, Kabomo, Mzansi Gay Choir, The Rudimentals and Veranda Panda.

Gjermund Saether, Norwegian ambassador designate to SA, says: “Concerts SA, administered by IKS Cultural Consulting on behalf of SAMRO, the Royal Norwegian Embassy and other partners, has arguably had its period of highest impact over the past two years since its inception in 2013. The annual iterations of the Digital Mobility Fund (DMF) during that period distributed R5,1-million to 170 projects, enabled the support of concerts at 132 venues, and reached 570,079 audience members, many online.”

Andre Le Roux, head of Concerts SA and MD of IKS Cultural Consulting, says: “Over the past two and half years over 4500 musicians, technicians and music support staff benefitted from Concerts SA’s injection of micro-grants into our ailing sector. This played an important role in keeping some momentum in the live music industry, through the debilitating impact of COVID-19. We thank SAMRO, The Norwegian Embassy, foreign donors and the National Arts Council who supported us in supporting artists.”

Says Samro CEO Mark Rosin, “As SAMRO, we have applauded Concerts SA’s continuing effort to stimulate and grow the live music circuit in southern Africa. We increased our investment into CSA projects and programmes, helping Concerts SA to continue to play a catalytic, vital role in the initiative to keep the SA live music industry operating.”

For the current list of the 60 supported projects, and those from the last four rounds, visit www.concertssa.co.za