Solve bizarre crimes with a remarkable criminologist

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch intriguing murders, brilliant minds, and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own secrets, on Professor T, airing on BritBox.

A second six-part series of this comic crime drama, set in the university town of Cambridge. Professor T stars Ben Miller, an English actor and comedian. Professor T is university academic Jasper Tempest, a master criminologist and amateur private detective who solves a succession of strange and baffling cases.

Season two sees the brilliant but troubled Professor Tempest continue to help solve unusual crimes, rekindling his relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey – Middlemarch, Primeval). Meanwhile, Professor T’s protégé, Inspector Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi – Bridgerton), begins to regret prioritising her career over her new relationship with police partner Dan Winters (Barney White – Social Suicide).

This season also sees the return of Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys) as the Prof’s mother.

Miller says: “Expect more baffling crimes, more breath-taking scenery and some answers to the most intriguing mystery of all: what is it, exactly, in his childhood, that makes the Professor tick?”

Season 2 Six part series features:

Ring of Fire

The Musk Murders

The Family

DNA Of a Murderer

The Trial

Swansong

Season one of Professor T is currently available exclusively on BritBox.