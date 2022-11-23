Discover the patriarchal criminal world of Gotham city

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

An all-female superhero squad goes up against Kingpin in ‘Birds of Prey’, streaming on Netflix.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), also known as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey or simply Birds of Prey, is a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC Comics title of the same name. It is produced by Warner Bros Pictures, DC Films, LuckyChap Entertainment, Clubhouse Pictures, and Kroll & Co.

Margot Robbie an Australian Actress and producer, known for blockbusters and independent movies like The Wolf of Wall Street (2013 film), plays Harley Quinn. The movie is directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson.

Birds of Prey revolves around Harley Quinn who, after breaking up with the Joker, faces danger from Gotham City criminal boss Roman Sionis.

Harley Quinn is a former certified psychiatrist, an Insane criminal and the Joker’s girlfriend. She has since cut ties with the Joker. To protect Cassandra Cain from the evil crime lord Black Mask, Harley teams up with Helena Bertinelli, Dinah Lance, and Renee Montoya (who later formed the Birds of Prey).

The film had its world premiere in Mexico City on 25 January 2020, and was released in the United States in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, ScreenX and 4DX. It received positive reviews from critics, who praised its fast-paced action and Robbie’s performance as Quinn. The film streams on Netflix from today, 24 November 2022.