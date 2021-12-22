Best handsets of 2021

High end flagship (R14,000+)

Phone of the Year: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (R28,000)

This year’s Smartphone of the Year title goes to the ultra-est of devices: the S21 Ultra 5G. With a diverse camera set, long battery life, and fast connectivity, it’s the natural winner for anyone who has the budget to drop on an expensive new handset.

Runner-up: Oppo Reno5 5G (R14,300)

The Oppo Reno5 5G turned heads when it launched with a strong Snapdragon processor and 90Hz AMOLED display, making it one of the more affordable flagships available in 2021. A Super Fast 65W charger allows the phone to be charged to 100% in 35 minutes, or from 0 to 25% in 5 minutes.

Upper-mid range (R7,001-R14,000)

Winner: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (R7,500)

With 5G connectivity becoming increasingly widely available, Samsung is implementing strong internals in its A-series devices. The A52s 5G makes downloading videos and streaming music feel instant. Users won’t feel closer to the Internet with another upper-mid device.

Runner-up: Huawei Nova 9 (R13,000)

Huawei’s latest “affordable flagship” aimed at the youth market ticks all the boxes: sharp AI-backed camera, fast processor, and powerful content creation tools. The only thing holding the device back? No 5G.

Mid-range (R3,501-R7,000)

Winner: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (R5,000)

This device may be affordable, but its internals suggest flagship. With an HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 678 processor, and a large 5000mAh battery, the Note 10 Pro packs the strongest punch for handsets in its price range.

Runner-up: Tecno Camon 17P (R4,000)

Tecno has taken South Africa by storm with its mid- and entry-level devices, which house some serious internals. With 128GB of internal storage, large 6.8-inch screen, and 18W fast charging, it makes a great device for Netflix and YouTube lovers.

Low-end (R1,000-R3,500)

Winner: Nokia C10 (R1,500)

For those who need one SIM for calls and SMS and another for an affordable data network, the Nokia C10 comes into its own. With two years of software support, this device is a connectivity and security champion.

Runner-up: Vivo Y1S (R1,800)

The Vivo Y1S comes with a large 4030mAh battery to keep the device going all day – and then some. The expansive 6.22-inch edge-to-edge screen also makes it great for watching videos.

Entry-level (sub-R1,000)

Winner: Tecno Pop 2 Mini (R350)

This winner entry-level device features a flash on the back and the front of the device, making it appealing to selfie artists.

Runner-up: Itel A37 (R800)

For those with a little more cash to spend, the Itel A37 offers a big screen, big battery, and sharp camera for taking high-resolution photos and videos.

Best feature phone

Nokia 105 4G (R260)

The Nokia 105 has been a favourite since the first version was launched in 2013, and has now evolved to a 4G device with a colour screen. It still offers FM radio, a bright torch, a selection of games and, now, Internet access.

Best innovation

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (R38,000)

The third generation of Samsung’s foldable flagship comes into its own, with a price at the top end of the regular flagship phone market, and superb multitasking. The 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch fold-out screen both have a 120Hz refresh rate, making it an excellent entertainment device, while it finally lives up to the productivity promise of foldable phones.

Best rugged phone

Crosscall Core-S4 (R2,500)

Rugged devices with long battery life meet very specific needs. The Crosscall Core-S4 is a “smart-feature phone”, which resembles a standard bar-style feature phone while supporting apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Google Assistant. It supports office extensions for internal calls, making it best suited for professional use.

* Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter on @art2gee. Additional reporting by Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx.