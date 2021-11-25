Huawei releases new nova today

Today, Huawei is releasing its fourth youth-focused nova device for 2021: the nova 9. Complete with new features and elegant design that defines others in the series, the new handset is a natural nova fit. In several important ways, however, it sets itself apart.

For the first time in the nova Series, the nova 9 features Huawei’s flagship-grade camera technology. The smartphone’s powerful 50MP ultra-vision camera system allows users to capture professional-looking photos and videos, whether one is shooting panoramas, portraits, close-ups or night shots.

The main camera, ultra-wide-angle camera, macro camera, and depth camera are designed to capture more light, giving users crisp and clear pictures. Vloggers will appreciate its 32MP high-res front camera, and like the rear camera, the front camera uses AI image stabilisation, allowing users to capture high-definition footage of themselves as they talk to the camera.

It comes with a 6.57-inch original colour curved display with a tapered surface that fits into one’s hand. This not only minimises the left and right bezels for a more immersive viewing experience, but also offers smooth visuals, vivid colours and razor-sharp details.

