Fiction collides with reality in Argylle

The espionage thriller, starring a certain feline, arrives in Ster Kinekor cinemas today.

In the action thriller Argylle, a reclusive spy novelist Elly Conway finds herself in danger’s spotlight when her fictional world collides with reality as the events in her best-selling espionage novel eerily mirror the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. The movie arrives in Ster Kinekor cinemas today (2 February 2024).

Conway’s tranquil existence is shattered when cat-allergic spy Aiden arrives to rescue her from imminent danger. Elly’s cat, Alfie, joins the adventure, as the lines between a fictional universe and the real world are blurred.

At the world premiere of Argylle, the feline star owned by the Claudia Schiffer made an appearance on the red carpet in a yellow backpack. Schiffer shared an image of the cat, Chip, who also has their own Instagram account, @chipthecat. “It was a beautiful night celebrating this special film with filmmakers, friends, and fans alike”, said Schiffer.